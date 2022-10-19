Final Fantasy XIV guide - How to unlock the Manderville relic weapon

A powerful Relic weapon can be created in every Final Fantasy XIV expansion. At some point or another in the expansion’s life cycle, this quest chain will begin and typically has several parts. While the steps vary, the ultimate creation is always the most powerful weapon in the expansion.

The best part is that you can do this in as many combat classes as you want in Final Fantasy XIV. Traditionally, the beginning step will be easier for subsequent classes after completing it the first time.

You also do not need to complete the previous expansion’s weapons, making it a very accessible part of the game. Here is everything you need to know about beginning the Final Fantasy XIV relic weapon quest for Endwalker - The Manderville weapons!

How to begin creating the best Final Fantasy XIV weapon for Endwalker

The Manderville weapon quest chain is a level 90 quest series released in 6.25 of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. Unfortunately, this is also a quest chain that people can completely miss if they haven’t done the prerequisite for it.

To start this quest chain, you must complete all Hildibrand side quests. Patch 6.25 introduced a few more Hildibrand quests in the “Somehow Even Further Hildibrand” quest chain. It unlocks after you complete every other Hildibrand quest. You must also have completed the Main Story Quest, “Endwalker.”

6.25 Hildibrand quest in Endwalker

Location: Radz-at-Han (X: 11.8, Y: 11.2)

Quest Requirement: A Soulful Reunion

A Soulful Reunion Level: 90

Steps for Make It a Manderville

Complete all Hildibrand quests

Speak to Manderville Manservant in Radz-At-Han

Speak to Jubrunnah

Buy 3 Manderium Meteorite

Turn in quest

This is a very short couple of quests and requires no combat. You’ll talk to a few NPCs, travel to the Moon, and explore there a bit. After completing the Hildibrand quests, you’ll unlock the quest Make It a Manderville in Radz-At-Han (X: 11.8, Y: 11.2) from the House Manderville Manservant.

Important note: Take this quest as the class you intend to get the weapon for. Swapping classes will halt your progress.

Final Fantasy XIV’s first step for the relic weapon is a very easy one. After taking on this quest, you’ll speak to Jubrunnah in Radz-At-Han (X: 12.2, Y: 10.9). The next important step is to acquire 3 pieces of Manderium Meteorite from them. It costs 500 Tomes of Astronomy. The grand total then is 1500 Tomes of Astronomy. Completing this will unlock your Manderville Relic Weapon.

That’s it! Now you have a shiny new weapon, which is ilevel 615. Make sure not to destroy this weapon, as you will need it when upgrading the relic weapon in future Final Fantasy XIV patches.

If you want to complete this for other classes, simply swap jobs, head back to the House Manderville Artisan next to Gerolt in the same area (X: 12.0, Y: 7.2), and take on the quest Make Another Manderville. You will simply need to bring him 3 more Manderium Meteorite pieces.

But what are the Tomes of Astronomy? They were introduced back in patch 6.05 and are one of the many currencies in Final Fantasy XIV. The best way to farm these is by doing Daily Expert Roulettes and the various Hunts. In general, Level 90 Dungeons, Trials, and Raids all drop them, so do these to farm Tomes of Astronomy.

In future patches, more steps for this Relic weapon will come to light, so keep it tuned to Sportskeeda for all details as they come to light.

