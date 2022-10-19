Final Fantasy XIV has been in the market for a few years now and has gained immense popularity over time. As such, there have been countless updates, additions, and expansions to give players more reasons to keep coming back for more. With that said, a larger player base can also result in issues with regards to servers.

One such problem is the possible Error 2002. Here's how to fix it.

What is the Error 2002 in Final Fantasy XIV?

Error 2002 has to do with the excessive amount of players in the session that you are trying to join. If there are over 21,000 players lining up for the login queue at once, then expect this error to pop up. This will keep the player from joining as the servers are full.This was a particular problem during the launch of the Endwalker expansion last year.

This may appear often during character selection before attempting to join. Although disappointing, this is a measure to prevent overloading the servers. Previously, this threshold was lower at just 17,000 players. However, given the possibility of even more content and continued support from the developers attracting new audiences, it may not be enough either. But going back to the main point, is there a fix for this error?

There is only one viable solution for Error 2002

Since the error is a player count issue, no amount of tinkering with your hardware/console or router will fix it. The only way to overcome Error 2002 is to wait. After receiving this error notification, players might want to try logging in once again soon after. If they are lucky, they might just make it in during rush hour. But at the end of the day, patience is key if repeated attempts lead to failure.

What does the latest patch 6.25 update for Final Fantasy XIV bring to the table?

The latest patch updates the game to version 6.25. It adds in tons of new content, including the introduction of Manderville weapons, Omicron tribal quests, along with all-new variant dungeons, and criterion dungeons. Other aspects include battle system changes, new items and recipes, as well as bug fixes. All of this is in addition to the latest expansion called Endwalker, which was introduced as version 6.0.

Final Fantasy XIV was first released in 2010. However, thanks to a failed launch, the game has seen a complete rework with A Realm Reborn rendition released for PC and PlayStation 3 back in 2013. Now that legacy consoles like the PlayStation 3 have since been left behind, Square Enix is very dedicated to pushing out major updates to evolve the experience to the highest extent, all of which have been well received.

In fact, Final Fantasy XIV is one of the most popular MMORPGs available on the market right now. New players should know that, like other games in the genre, this also operates on a subcription model. The game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms.

