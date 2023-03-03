Final Fantasy XIV update 6.35 details revealed - Release date, Hildibrand quests, Deep Dungeon, Relic Weapons, and more

Final Fantasy XIV's update 6.35 is coming soon, and a wealth of new content comes with it. Though the Endwalker expansion's main story has concluded, there is still much to do in the hit MMORPG from Square Enix. It's been revealed that the next major update is coming soon.

Players can expect more Hildibrand quests, a brand-new Deep Dungeon, Loporitt Tribal Quests, and more. The official patch notes have not been revealed yet, but Square Enix has dropped several clues about the type of content arriving in Final Fantasy XIV when the patch drops in March.

Final Fantasy XIV update 6.35 is coming soon to players worldwide

Patch 6.35 is a part of the current Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker story, Gods Revel, Lands Tremble. According to Square Enix, this patch will drop on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. With it will come plenty of new content, so players will still have things to do as the expansion rolls on.

FINAL FANTASY XIV @FF_XIV_EN



Uncover the buried secrets of Eureka Orthos, arriving in What is this curious looking creature...?Uncover the buried secrets of Eureka Orthos, arriving in #FFXIV Patch 6.35 on Tuesday, March 7! What is this curious looking creature...?Uncover the buried secrets of Eureka Orthos, arriving in #FFXIV Patch 6.35 on Tuesday, March 7! 🔎 https://t.co/fz6JKAVTE9

More Hildibrand quests are incoming with update 6.35 - Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures. A great deal of FFXIV's story can be drama-filled and heavy, so having the Hildibrand quests is a source of joy for many players.

They are often irreverent and silly, but you must complete this chain's other quests first. Another important reason to take part in the Hildibrand quests is that the Relic Weapons are connected directly to the adventures of the Manderville detective.

Warriors of Light will be able to undertake the next phase of their Relic Weapon quests in update 6.35 of FFXIV, but it's unclear what they will have to do.

Some players want to grind classes, though. Previous Final Fantasy XIV grind dungeons were Deep Dungeon: Palace of Darkness and Heaven-on-High. The next Deep Dungeon is located in the Crystal Tower and will see players dive into an Allagan Laboratory.

Deep Dungeon: Eureka Orthos is the next version of this randomized adventure and will hopefully be a way for higher-level players to level up characters.

Others are more into Beast Tribes in Final Fantasy XIV. The Loporitt Tribal Quests will be introduced in update 6.35 of Final Fantasy XIV. The adorable moon rabbits will have tasks for players to complete, which will build a reputation with them and farm a special currency.

Like all Beast Tribe Quests, this means that players will be able to unlock fun cosmetic items, a pet, and mount. These are optional but often effortless, quick ways to build exp in a class.

As of this writing, this is all that's known about the upcoming patch for FFXIV. Players must wait for the official patch notes to get the full details, which should be released soon. After some server downtime, the update will drop on March 7, 2023.

