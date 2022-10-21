Final Fantasy XIV guide - How to unlock the Omicron beast tribe

As a part of patch 6.25 of Final Fantasy XIV, a new beast tribe has finally been added to the game. In particular, it’s the Omicron beast tribe, a group of robotic lifeforms that were originally biological. A weak group, they augmented themselves, becoming perfect, robotic killing machines.

What makes this beast tribe interesting in Final Fantasy XIV is that they do not seek combat classes. This beast tribe is only for gatherers - Fisher, Botanist, and Miner. No other character class can take on the tasks required by the Omicron in Final Fantasy XIV.

That said, read on to learn more about Omicron beings and how to unlock them.

What is the Omicron beast tribe, and how to unlock it in Final Fantasy XIV?

Beast Tribe Quests in Final Fantasy XIV are special daily quests focused around a group of people within the MMO's world. Players can take on 12 Beast Tribe Quests a day and 3 from any particular faction. Completing quests gains rewards like EXP and allows players to purchase specific items from each faction.

These robotic lifeforms exist in Ultima Thule and offer daily quests that can only be taken by gathering classes. Unlocking a higher reputation with them will unlock items to purchase and is, in general, a fantastic way to get EXP for Fisher, Botanist, and Miner classes.

How do you unlock this beast tribe, though? Here are some prerequisites to keep in mind.

Requirements to unlock Omnicron beast tribe:

Complete MSQ “Endwalker”

Complete the side quest “Where No Loporrit Has Gone Before”

Have at least one gathering job at level 80

It’s worth noting that “Where No Loporrit Has Gone Before” is the quest that unlocks The Stigma Dreamscape. If you did that, you’re good to go on the quest front in Final Fantasy XIV. From here, head to Ultima Thule (X: 25.4, Y: 26.3) and speak to Jammingway.

You will then unlock the quest “The Cafe at the End of the Universe,” which is a fantastic Douglas Adams reference. This will begin a quest chain, where the player will go through six quests:

The Cafe at the End of the Universe

Longing So for All the Fish

And Another Question…

The Restaurateur's Guide to the Dragonstar

Mostly Heartless

Life, the Universe, and Coffee Beans

The NPC N-7000 will grant other quests beyond the first that Jammingway offers. N-7000 is found in Ultima Thule (X: 34.8, Y: 28.8). Completing the above quest chain unlocks the beast tribe dailies for the Omicron faction.

Omicron beast tribe quests follow the same rules as the other beast tribe quests. You cannot change jobs during these quests and get the rewards. It also has a reputation system like the others, and as you improve your relations with the Omicron tribe, they will allow you to purchase more and more items.

Each reputation level increases the number of potential daily quests you can take with this faction, but be aware you still only get 3 a day here. The only way that changes is if you level up your reputation that day and complete the reputation quest. Then you can take on 3 more quests for the day for Omicron in Final Fantasy XIV.

These quests will all reward you with 60 Omicron Relations, 1 Omicron Omnitoken, and 1 Cordial. The Cordial is a drink that restores GP to the player, so they can continue gathering.

Like the other beast tribes, there is a mount reward and a minion. The mount is a huge creature known as Miw Missv and appears to be a massive space jellyfish. Players can ride around inside this mount as well. This particular entity is part Ea and partially another alien race. It has a gorgeous starry visual and an Ea ring hovering around it.

That’s all there is to unlocking the Omicron beast tribe in Final Fantasy XIV. It will be a valuable source of EXP for your gathering classes and should be done daily to rank it up as quickly as possible.

Poll : 0 votes