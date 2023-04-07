 Final Fantasy XIV guide - All trial mounts and where to find them

Although Final Fantasy XIV has dozens of mounts for players to find, some of the best ones in the game are trial mounts. A staple of the game since A Realm Reborn, these mounts are rewards for players who want to challenge themselves in harder encounters. Nowadays, several of these can be unlocked solo, or at worst, in a duo. The newer the content, the more people are required to complete the encounters.

Later mounts had other objectives as well, where players could offer specific currencies (Rathalos Scales, Bliss Totems, or others) to specific NPCs to obtain the mount instead. Unfortunately, many of these mounts feel like they have incredibly low drop rates, so you may need all 99 of a currency in certain cases to get them.

All trial mounts in Final Fantasy XIV

Trial mounts differ from the regular raid and dungeon mounts in Final Fantasy XIV in a few distinct ways. Generally, their drop rates feel far less frequent, but your mileage may vary. While soloing through the A Realm Reborn horse mounts, they dropped relatively quickly for both me and the person I ran through those fights with.

Another fun feature of these Final Fantasy XIV mounts is that most of them tend to follow a particular pattern or design archetype. A Realm Reborn had horses, Heavensward had the Lanners (birds), Stormblood had magical foxes, and Shadowbringers had Qwibers (Dragons).

As Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker is ongoing, there's still one more trial to come, the Voidcast Dais. It’s currently unknown what trial mount will come from this as a result, but we will update it as and when it becomes available.

Trial mounts in FFXIV

Aithon: The Bowls of Ember (Extreme)

The Bowls of Ember (Extreme) Gullifaxi: The Navel (Extreme)

The Navel (Extreme) Xanthos: The Howling Eye (Extreme)

The Howling Eye (Extreme) Enbarr: The Whorleater: (Extreme)

The Whorleater: (Extreme) Markab: The Striking Tree (Extreme)

The Striking Tree (Extreme) Boreas: The Akh Afah Ampitheatre (Extreme)

The Akh Afah Ampitheatre (Extreme) Kirin: Unlocking Aithon, Gullifaxi, Xanthos, Enbarr, Markab, and Boreas, and complete “A Legend for a Legend” quest

Unlocking Aithon, Gullifaxi, Xanthos, Enbarr, Markab, and Boreas, and complete “A Legend for a Legend” quest Nightmare: Rare drop from The Bowls of Ember (Extreme), The Navel (Extreme), or The Howling Eye (Extreme)

Rare drop from The Bowls of Ember (Extreme), The Navel (Extreme), or The Howling Eye (Extreme) Rose Lanner: Thok Ast Thok (Extreme) or 99 Hive Totems given to Bertana in Idyllshire

Thok Ast Thok (Extreme) or 99 Hive Totems given to Bertana in Idyllshire White Lanner: The Limitless Blue (Extreme) or 99 Expanse Totems to Bertana in Idyllshire

The Limitless Blue (Extreme) or 99 Expanse Totems to Bertana in Idyllshire Dark Lanner: The Minstrel’s Ballad: Nidhogg’s Rage or 99 Horde Totems to Bertana in Idyllshire

The Minstrel’s Ballad: Nidhogg’s Rage or 99 Horde Totems to Bertana in Idyllshire Round Lanner: The Minstrel’s Ballad: Thordan’s Reign or 99 Heavens’ Ward Helm Fragments to Bertana in Idyllshire

The Minstrel’s Ballad: Thordan’s Reign or 99 Heavens’ Ward Helm Fragments to Bertana in Idyllshire Warring Lanner: Containment Bay P1T7 (Extreme) or 99 Fiend Totems to Bertana in Idyllshire

Containment Bay P1T7 (Extreme) or 99 Fiend Totems to Bertana in Idyllshire Sophic Lanner: Containment Bay P1T6 (Extreme) or 99 Goddessd Totems to Bertana in Idyllshire

Containment Bay P1T6 (Extreme) or 99 Goddessd Totems to Bertana in Idyllshire Demonic Lanner: Containment Bay P1T9 (Extreme) or 99 Demon Totems to Bertana in Idyllshire

Containment Bay P1T9 (Extreme) or 99 Demon Totems to Bertana in Idyllshire Firebird: Acquire all Lanner mounts and complete “Fiery Wings, Fiery Hearts” quest

Acquire all Lanner mounts and complete “Fiery Wings, Fiery Hearts” quest Rathalos: The Great Hunt (Extreme) or 50 Rathalos Scales+ to Smithy in Kugane

The Great Hunt (Extreme) or 50 Rathalos Scales+ to Smithy in Kugane Reveling Kamuy: The Pool of Tribute (Extreme) or 99 Revel Totems to Schina in Rhalgr’s Reach

The Pool of Tribute (Extreme) or 99 Revel Totems to Schina in Rhalgr’s Reach Legendary Kamuy: The Minstrel’s Ballad: Shinryu’s Domain or 99 Shinryu Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr’s Reach

The Minstrel’s Ballad: Shinryu’s Domain or 99 Shinryu Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr’s Reach Auspicious Kamuy: The Jade Stoa (Extreme) or 99 Byakko Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr’s Reach

The Jade Stoa (Extreme) or 99 Byakko Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr’s Reach Lunar Kamuy: The Minstrel’s Ballad: Tsukuyomi’s Pain or 99 Lunar Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr’s Reach

The Minstrel’s Ballad: Tsukuyomi’s Pain or 99 Lunar Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr’s Reach Euphonious Kamuy: Hells’ Kier (Extreme) or 99 Suzaku Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr’s Reach

Hells’ Kier (Extreme) or 99 Suzaku Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr’s Reach Hallowed Kamuy: The Wreath of Snakes (Extreme) or 99 Seiryu Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr’s Reach

The Wreath of Snakes (Extreme) or 99 Seiryu Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr’s Reach Blissful Kamuy: Emanation (Extreme) or 99 Bliss Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr’s Reach

Emanation (Extreme) or 99 Bliss Totems to Eschina in Rhalgr’s Reach Kamuy of the Nine Tails: Unlock all Kamuy mounts and complete “A Lone Wolf No More” quest

Unlock all Kamuy mounts and complete “A Lone Wolf No More” quest Fae Qwiber: The Dancing Plague (Extreme) or 99 King Totems to Fathard in Eulmore

The Dancing Plague (Extreme) or 99 King Totems to Fathard in Eulmore Innocent Qwiber: The Crown of the Immaculate (Extreme) or 99 Immaculate Totems to Fathard in Eulmore

The Crown of the Immaculate (Extreme) or 99 Immaculate Totems to Fathard in Eulmore Qwiber of Light: The Seat of Sacrifice (Extreme) or 99 Totems of Light to Fathard in Eulmore

The Seat of Sacrifice (Extreme) or 99 Totems of Light to Fathard in Eulmore Shadow Qwiber: The Minstrel’s Ballad: Hades’s Elegy or 99 Hades Totems to Fathard in Eulmore

The Minstrel’s Ballad: Hades’s Elegy or 99 Hades Totems to Fathard in Eulmore Ruby Qwiber: The Cinder Drift (Extreme) or 99 Ruby Totems to C’intana in Mor Dhona

The Cinder Drift (Extreme) or 99 Ruby Totems to C’intana in Mor Dhona Emerald Qwiber: Castrum Marinum (Extreme) or 99 Emerald Totems to C’intana in Mor Dhona

Castrum Marinum (Extreme) or 99 Emerald Totems to C’intana in Mor Dhona Diamond Qwiber: The Cloud Deck (Extreme) or 99 Diamond Totems to C’intana in Mor Dhona

The Cloud Deck (Extreme) or 99 Diamond Totems to C’intana in Mor Dhona Landerwaffe: Obtain all Qwiber mounts and complete “The Dragon Made” quest

Obtain all Qwiber mounts and complete “The Dragon Made” quest Lynx of Eternal Darkness: The Minstrel’s Ballad: Zodiark’s Fall or 99 Astral Totems to Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han

The Minstrel’s Ballad: Zodiark’s Fall or 99 Astral Totems to Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han Lynx of Divine Light: The Minstrel’s Ballad: Hydaelyn’s Call or 99 Umbral Totems to Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han

The Minstrel’s Ballad: Hydaelyn’s Call or 99 Umbral Totems to Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han Bluefeather Lynx: Minstrel’s Ballad: The Endsinger’s Aria or 99 Ultimatum Totems to Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han

Minstrel’s Ballad: The Endsinger’s Aria or 99 Ultimatum Totems to Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han Lynx of Imperious Wind: Storm’s Crown (Extreme) or 99 Windswept Archfiend Totems to Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han

Storm’s Crown (Extreme) or 99 Windswept Archfiend Totems to Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han Lynx of Righteous Fire: Mount Ordeals (Extreme) or 99 Flamecloaked Archfiend Totems to Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that some of these trial mounts, in particular the Kamuy Fifes, are occasionally available elsewhere in Final Fantasy XIV as well.

For example, during the Itinerant Moogle events, players can turn in specific tomestones to unlock rare trial mounts, with several of the above options included on that list. This is just another way to unlock the trial mounts in Final Fantasy XIV, among others.

Additionally, each expansion has a free mount that you can get if you unlock all the trial mounts in that particular Final Fantasy XIV expansion. You will see those in the list above, and they just require a fairly simple quest to be completed.

These trial mounts are among the greatest options in all of Final Fantasy XIV, with unique music and spectacular special effects to go with them. As they're all challenging to unlock, it makes them feel worth it.

