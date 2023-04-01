Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter #76 teases upcoming content: Blue Mage, Voidcast Dais, Manderville Weapons, and more

The most recent Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter revealed a wealth of content that is coming in Patch 6.4 of the current Endwalker expansion. Players can look forward to some incredible new challenges, updates to the Blue Mage job, Manderville Weapon upgrades, and much more. It’s a massive update, and, like all of these videos, provides teasers and updates about what's on the way.

While there weren’t too many details, Final Fantasy XIV players certainly have a lot of exciting content that's arriving with the 6.4 update. As of now, there’s no confirmed release date for this patch in the popular Square Enix MMO, but it will certainly be later this year. Alongside this patch information, players received a date for Patch 6.38 and what it will be bringing, such as the NA Data Center hardware replacement.

Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.4 update was revealed during Live Letter #76

While there’s no release date for Patch 6.4, Final Fantasy XIV 6.38 does have a date, and it will be this week - April 4, 2023. A few pieces of information are currently known about it, and the full patch notes will most likely be made available soon.

Patch 6.38

Pandaemonium Abyssos (Savage) weekly restriction will be removed

PvP action adjustments

Crystalline Conflict Season Six begins

NA Data Center hardware replacement (There will be a 24-hour maintenance beginning April 3)

Patch 6.4 of Final Fantasy XIV is confirmed to be pushing the Main Story Quest forward, alongside other side content, such as Tataru’s Grand Endeavor. While it’s not clearly known what the story will feature, it could start pushing players towards the next expansion.

Furthermore, Final Fantasy XIV’s 6.4 patch will come with a secondary patch, numbered 6.45. Within that update, players will have further content to look forward to. In 6.45, the next step of the Manderville sidequests will also arrive, as will step three of the Manderville Weapons.

If you’re a player looking for a challenge, the Live Letter revealed the next Trial and Raid that's coming in update 6.4 of Final Fantasy XIV. The Voidcast Dais is home to Golbez from Final Fantasy IV, and the upcoming raid will be Pandaemonium: Anabeaseios.

As for the new content, there will also be a dungeon (The Aetherfont), and a new Unreal trial - Containment Bay Z1T9. For those unaware, this is Zurvan/Demon, one of the Warring Triad, from Final Fantasy XIV/the Stormblood expansion of FFXIV.

Casual players will see more updates to the Island Sanctuary system. New ranks, gathering areas, construction plots, items, and much more will be coming to players’ private islands.

The next step of the Splendorous Tools quest will also be unlocked as well as another Variant/Criterion Dungeon. Warriors of Light will gain access to Mount Rokkon, which will have three levels of difficulty - Normal, Criterion, and Criterion (Savage). Thankfully, they won’t have to have already completed Sil’dihn Subterrane to unlock and complete the upcoming dungeon.

According to the latest Live Letter, there will also be the Blue Mage update. They will go up in level cap (70 to 80), as well as gaining new spells and Blue Mage-specific gear. This likely means that even more content will come to the optional Masked Carnivale dungeon.

As such, all of this is only part of what's on the way in the next few major updates to Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. There will also be job updates for PVE and PVP, but it’s unclear what will come with that.

Furthermore, this isn’t the last Live Letter ahead of these updates, either. Another one is planned, but it likely won't arrive for another six weeks. That would keep it on track with the previous two-part Live Letters, putting it somewhere around late May this year.

Poll : 0 votes