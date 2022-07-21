Final Fantasy XIV 6.11 Moogle Treasure Trove (2022): Start time, end date, all rewards, and more

Final Fantasy XIV is bringing back the Moogle Treasure Trove in 2022, which will boast many rewards for players that can be bought with the use of Irregular Tomestones of Verity.

Players can earn these resources from July 25, 2022, when the event officially kicks off at 1 AM PT / 4 AM ET / 9 AM BST. Final Fantasy XIV fans will be able to get their hands on all of the featured rewards for the event before the celebration comes to an end in late August, when patch 6.2 is expected to officially go live.

Using Irregular Tomestones, fans of the title will be able to earn their respective rewards at the Itinerant Moogles located in Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (x:9.4, y:11.6), New Gridania (x:12.4, y:12.1), and Ul’dah Steps of Nald (x:9.6, y:9.1).

There is indeed a lot in store for players from the 25th, and today’s article will go over some of the exclusive rewards that one will be able to get their hands on, including rare mounts, accessories, Triad Cards, and more.

All rewards players can get in the Final Fantasy XIV Moogle Treasure Trove (2022) event

Collectible rewards and the amount of Tomestones required

Demon Brick Earring: 100 Tomestones

Lunar Kamuy Fife mount: 50 Tomestones

Ufiti Horn mount: 50 Tomestones

Wind-Up Elvaan minion: 50 Tomestones

Modern Aesthetics, Saintly Style: 50 Tomestones

eScape Orchestrion Roll: 50 Tomestones

Ballroom Etiquette, The Winsome Wallflower emote: 30 Tomestones

Ostensibly Special Timeworn Map x2: 30 Tomestones

Thundercloud Lancer’s arm: 30 Tomestones

Behemoth Knives Rogue’s arm: 30 Tomestones

Heavy Behemoth Helm: 30 Tomestones

Behemoth Helm: 30 Tomestones

Behemoth Mask: 30 Tomestones

Ring of Lasting Shelter ring: 30 Tomestones

Pixie Earrings earrings: 30 Tomestones

Elbst Horn Cavalry Elbst mount: 30 Tomestones

Bomb Palanquin Horn mount: 30 Tomestones

Gullfaxi Whistle mount: 30 Tomestones

Markab Whistle Markab mount: 30 Tomestones

Round Lanner Whistle mount: 30 Tomestones

Warring Lanner Whistle mount: 30 Tomestones

MGP Platinum Card (50,000 MGP): 30 Tomestones

Steppe Bed furnishing: 30 Tomestones

Siphon Coffee Brewer tabletop decoration: 30 Tomestones

Fat Cat Wall Chronometer wall-mounted decoration: 30 Tomestones

Bomb Cauldron furnishing: 30 Tomestones

Ronkan Rocking Chair furnishing: 30 Tomestones

Neo-Ishgardian set of Aiming:15 Tomestones per item

Thanalan Riding Maps: 10 Tomestones per item

Biggs & Wedge Triple Triad card: 10 Tomestones

Frixio Triple Triad card: 10 Tomestones

Qitian Dasheng Triple Triad card: 7 Tomestones

Yiazmat Triple Triad card: 7 Tomestones

Tora-jiro minion: 7 Tomestones

Hedgehoglet minion: 7 Tomestones

Seven Hundred Seventy-Seven Whiskers Orchestrion Roll: 7 Tomestones

Magicked Prism Job Mastery: 1 Tomestone

How to obtain Irregular Tomestones of Verity in Final Fantasy XIV Moogle Treasure Trove (2022) event

To get their hands on the Irregular Tomestones of Verity, players will need to participate in missions and duties that feature a Moogle icon beside it.

However, it’s important to note that Tomestones will not be awarded to those using adventurer squadrons or the duty support system.

Below is a list of all the Irregular Tomestones of Verity and how to obtain them during the Final Fantasy XIV event:

Seven Irregular Tomestones of Verity:

The Orbonne Monastery (level 70 raid)

The Praetorium (level 50 dungeon)

Six Irregular Tomestones of Verity:

The Ridorana Lighthouse (level 60 raid)

Five Irregular Tomestones of Verity:

The Royal City of Rabanastre (level 70 raid)

Three or five Irregular Tomestones of Verity:

Onsal Hakair (Danshig Naadam) (level 30 PvP)

The Fields of Glory (Shatter) (level 30 PvP)

Seal Rock (Seize) (level 30 PvP)

The Borderland Ruins (Secure) (level 30 PvP)

Four Irregular Tomestones of Verity:

The Keeper of the Lake (level 50 dungeon)

The Lost City of Amdapor (level 50 dungeon)

Haukke Manor (Hard) (level 50 dungeon)

Castrum Meridianum (level 50 dungeon)

The Aurum Vale (level 47 dungeon)

Three Irregular Tomestones of Verity:

The Porta Decumana (level 50 trial)

Dzemael Darkhold (level 44 dungeon)

Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity:

Alphascape V1.0, V2.0, V3.0, V4.0 (level 70 raids)

Sigmascape V1.0, V2.0, V3.0, V4.0 (level 70 raids)

Deltascape V1.0, V2.0, V3.0, V4.0 (level 70 raids)

The Cloud Deck (level 80 trial)

Castrum Marinum (level 80 trial)

Cinder Drift (level 80 trial)

The Final Fantasy XIV Moogle Treasure Trove (2022) event is expected to end sometime in late August, when patch 6.2 is expected to go live.

