Final Fantasy XIV 6.11 Moogle Treasure Trove (2022): Start time, end date, all rewards, and more

Final Fantasy XIV is bringing back the Moogle Treasure Trove in 2022, which will boast many rewards for players that can be bought with the use of Irregular Tomestones of Verity.
Players can earn these resources from July 25, 2022, when the event officially kicks off at 1 AM PT / 4 AM ET / 9 AM BST. Final Fantasy XIV fans will be able to get their hands on all of the featured rewards for the event before the celebration comes to an end in late August, when patch 6.2 is expected to officially go live.
Using Irregular Tomestones, fans of the title will be able to earn their respective rewards at the Itinerant Moogles located in Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (x:9.4, y:11.6), New Gridania (x:12.4, y:12.1), and Ul’dah Steps of Nald (x:9.6, y:9.1).
There is indeed a lot in store for players from the 25th, and today’s article will go over some of the exclusive rewards that one will be able to get their hands on, including rare mounts, accessories, Triad Cards, and more.
All rewards players can get in the Final Fantasy XIV Moogle Treasure Trove (2022) event
Collectible rewards and the amount of Tomestones required
- Demon Brick Earring: 100 Tomestones
- Lunar Kamuy Fife mount: 50 Tomestones
- Ufiti Horn mount: 50 Tomestones
- Wind-Up Elvaan minion: 50 Tomestones
- Modern Aesthetics, Saintly Style: 50 Tomestones
- eScape Orchestrion Roll: 50 Tomestones
- Ballroom Etiquette, The Winsome Wallflower emote: 30 Tomestones
- Ostensibly Special Timeworn Map x2: 30 Tomestones
- Thundercloud Lancer’s arm: 30 Tomestones
- Behemoth Knives Rogue’s arm: 30 Tomestones
- Heavy Behemoth Helm: 30 Tomestones
- Behemoth Helm: 30 Tomestones
- Behemoth Mask: 30 Tomestones
- Ring of Lasting Shelter ring: 30 Tomestones
- Pixie Earrings earrings: 30 Tomestones
- Elbst Horn Cavalry Elbst mount: 30 Tomestones
- Bomb Palanquin Horn mount: 30 Tomestones
- Gullfaxi Whistle mount: 30 Tomestones
- Markab Whistle Markab mount: 30 Tomestones
- Round Lanner Whistle mount: 30 Tomestones
- Warring Lanner Whistle mount: 30 Tomestones
- MGP Platinum Card (50,000 MGP): 30 Tomestones
- Steppe Bed furnishing: 30 Tomestones
- Siphon Coffee Brewer tabletop decoration: 30 Tomestones
- Fat Cat Wall Chronometer wall-mounted decoration: 30 Tomestones
- Bomb Cauldron furnishing: 30 Tomestones
- Ronkan Rocking Chair furnishing: 30 Tomestones
- Neo-Ishgardian set of Aiming:15 Tomestones per item
- Thanalan Riding Maps: 10 Tomestones per item
- Biggs & Wedge Triple Triad card: 10 Tomestones
- Frixio Triple Triad card: 10 Tomestones
- Qitian Dasheng Triple Triad card: 7 Tomestones
- Yiazmat Triple Triad card: 7 Tomestones
- Tora-jiro minion: 7 Tomestones
- Hedgehoglet minion: 7 Tomestones
- Seven Hundred Seventy-Seven Whiskers Orchestrion Roll: 7 Tomestones
- Magicked Prism Job Mastery: 1 Tomestone
How to obtain Irregular Tomestones of Verity in Final Fantasy XIV Moogle Treasure Trove (2022) event
To get their hands on the Irregular Tomestones of Verity, players will need to participate in missions and duties that feature a Moogle icon beside it.
However, it’s important to note that Tomestones will not be awarded to those using adventurer squadrons or the duty support system.
Below is a list of all the Irregular Tomestones of Verity and how to obtain them during the Final Fantasy XIV event:
Seven Irregular Tomestones of Verity:
- The Orbonne Monastery (level 70 raid)
- The Praetorium (level 50 dungeon)
Six Irregular Tomestones of Verity:
- The Ridorana Lighthouse (level 60 raid)
Five Irregular Tomestones of Verity:
- The Royal City of Rabanastre (level 70 raid)
Three or five Irregular Tomestones of Verity:
- Onsal Hakair (Danshig Naadam) (level 30 PvP)
- The Fields of Glory (Shatter) (level 30 PvP)
- Seal Rock (Seize) (level 30 PvP)
- The Borderland Ruins (Secure) (level 30 PvP)
Four Irregular Tomestones of Verity:
- The Keeper of the Lake (level 50 dungeon)
- The Lost City of Amdapor (level 50 dungeon)
- Haukke Manor (Hard) (level 50 dungeon)
- Castrum Meridianum (level 50 dungeon)
- The Aurum Vale (level 47 dungeon)
Three Irregular Tomestones of Verity:
- The Porta Decumana (level 50 trial)
- Dzemael Darkhold (level 44 dungeon)
Two Irregular Tomestones of Verity:
- Alphascape V1.0, V2.0, V3.0, V4.0 (level 70 raids)
- Sigmascape V1.0, V2.0, V3.0, V4.0 (level 70 raids)
- Deltascape V1.0, V2.0, V3.0, V4.0 (level 70 raids)
- The Cloud Deck (level 80 trial)
- Castrum Marinum (level 80 trial)
- Cinder Drift (level 80 trial)
The Final Fantasy XIV Moogle Treasure Trove (2022) event is expected to end sometime in late August, when patch 6.2 is expected to go live.