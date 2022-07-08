How to get every free mount in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) is a massive game, and players can make their journey through it easier with a mount.

Mounts are a key feature in many games, and Final Fantasy XIV has several to collect.

However, not every mount in Final Fantasy XIV is easily obtainable. Some require a simple purchase, while others can be obtained for free but with a dangerous quest or dungeon behind unlocking it.

Most mounts can be earned through time and effort instead of money in Final Fantasy XIV

From limited-time exclusives to mounts available in the shop, there are a ton of rideable creatures and vehicles to obtain in Final Fantasy XIV. A lot of them can be earned through time and effort rather than through the wallet.

Listed below is every free mount in the Final Fantasy XIV MMORPG. This excludes any mount where a purchase must be made, whether with real money or in-game currency. Trading Final Fantasy XIV items for a mount will also be included:

Chocobo: Reach level 20, align with a Grand Company and complete the "My Little Chocobo" side quest

Reach level 20, align with a Grand Company and complete the "My Little Chocobo" side quest Magitek Armor: Complete the main quest "The Ultimate Weapon"

Complete the main quest "The Ultimate Weapon" CPU: Complete the main quest "Fetters of Lament"

Complete the main quest "Fetters of Lament" Manacutter: Complete the main quest "Into the Aery"

Complete the main quest "Into the Aery" Black Chocobo: Complete the main quest "Divine Chocobo"

Complete the main quest "Divine Chocobo" Yol: Complete the main quest "In the Footsteps of Bardam the Brave"

Complete the main quest "In the Footsteps of Bardam the Brave" Draught Chocobo: Take part in the "Recruit a Friend" campaign

Take part in the "Recruit a Friend" campaign Amber Draught Chocobo: Turn in eight Gold Chocobo feathers to the Calamity Salvager

Turn in eight Gold Chocobo feathers to the Calamity Salvager Twintania: Turn in 15 Gold Chocobo feathers to the Calamity Salvager

Turn in 15 Gold Chocobo feathers to the Calamity Salvager Managarm: Turn in eight Gold Chocobo feathers to the Calamity Salvager

Turn in eight Gold Chocobo feathers to the Calamity Salvager Amaro: Obtain the achievement "A Life for Adventure IV"

Obtain the achievement "A Life for Adventure IV" Unicorn: Complete the Final Fantasy XIV job quest "Unicorn Power"

Complete the Final Fantasy XIV job quest "Unicorn Power" Blue Mage: Obtain the achievement "True Blue"

Obtain the achievement "True Blue" War Lion: Obtain the achievement "But Somebody's Gotta Do It (Paladin)"

Obtain the achievement "But Somebody's Gotta Do It (Paladin)" War Bear: Obtain the achievement "But Somebody's Gotta Do It (Warrior)"

Obtain the achievement "But Somebody's Gotta Do It (Warrior)" War Panther: Obtain the achievement "But Somebody's Gotta Do It (Dark Knight)"

Obtain the achievement "But Somebody's Gotta Do It (Dark Knight)" War Tiger: Obtain the achievement "Tank you, Gunbreaker II"

Obtain the achievement "Tank you, Gunbreaker II" Battle Lion: Obtain the achievement "Tank you, Paladin III"

Obtain the achievement "Tank you, Paladin III" Battle Bear: Obtain the achievement "Tank you, Warrior III"

Obtain the achievement "Tank you, Warrior III" Battle Panther: Obtain the achievement "Tank you, Dark Knight III"

Obtain the achievement "Tank you, Dark Knight III" Battle Tiger: Obtain the achievement "Tank you, Gunbreaker III"

Obtain the achievement "Tank you, Gunbreaker III" Black Pegasus: Earn as a rare loot drop from the Deep Dungeon "The Palace of the Dead"

Earn as a rare loot drop from the Deep Dungeon "The Palace of the Dead" Disembodied Head: Turn in 10 Gelmorran Potsherds to E-Una-Kotor in Final Fantasy XIV

Turn in 10 Gelmorran Potsherds to E-Una-Kotor in Final Fantasy XIV Dodo: Earn as a rare loot drop from the Deep Dungeon "Heaven-on-High"

Earn as a rare loot drop from the Deep Dungeon "Heaven-on-High" Juedi: Obtain four Empyrean Reliquaries four separate times in the Deep Dungeon "Heaven-on-High" and turn them in to the Cast-off Confederate in the Ruby Sea of Final Fantasy XIV

Obtain four Empyrean Reliquaries four separate times in the Deep Dungeon "Heaven-on-High" and turn them in to the Cast-off Confederate in the Ruby Sea of Final Fantasy XIV Magitek Predator: Earn as a rare lot drop from defeating Zenos yae Galvus in the dungeon "Ala Mhigo"

Earn as a rare lot drop from defeating Zenos yae Galvus in the dungeon "Ala Mhigo" Gobwalker: Complete the eight-man raid "Alexander: Gordian, Burden of the Father (Savage)"

Complete the eight-man raid "Alexander: Gordian, Burden of the Father (Savage)" Arrhidaeus: Complete the eight-man raid "Alexander: Creator, Soul of the Creator (Savage)"

Complete the eight-man raid "Alexander: Creator, Soul of the Creator (Savage)" Alte Roite: Complete the eight-man raid "Deltascape 4.0 (Savage)"

Complete the eight-man raid "Deltascape 4.0 (Savage)" Air Force: Complete the eight-man raid "Sigmascape 4.0 (Savage)"

Complete the eight-man raid "Sigmascape 4.0 (Savage)" Model O: Complete the eight-man raid "Alphascape 4.0 (Savage)"

Complete the eight-man raid "Alphascape 4.0 (Savage)" Skyslipper: Complete the eight-man raid "Eden's Gate: Sepulture (Savage)"

Complete the eight-man raid "Eden's Gate: Sepulture (Savage)" Ramuh: Complete the eight-man raid "Eden's Verse: Refulgence (Savage)"

Complete the eight-man raid "Eden's Verse: Refulgence (Savage)" Eden: Complete the eight-man raid "Eden's Promise: Eternity (Savage)"

Complete the eight-man raid "Eden's Promise: Eternity (Savage)" Gabriel Mark III: Earn as a loot drop in the 24-man raid "Delubrum Reginae"

Earn as a loot drop in the 24-man raid "Delubrum Reginae" Deinonychus: Obtained in the final boss' loot chest in the 48-man Final Fantasy XIV raid "Dalriada"

Obtained in the final boss' loot chest in the 48-man Final Fantasy XIV raid "Dalriada" Cerberus: Obtain the achievement "Savage Queen of Swords I"

Obtain the achievement "Savage Queen of Swords I" Demi Ozma: Earn as a loot drop for defeating Ozma in the 56-man dungeon "The Baldesion Arsenal"

Earn as a loot drop for defeating Ozma in the 56-man dungeon "The Baldesion Arsenal" Aithon: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Bowls of Ember (Extreme)"

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Bowls of Ember (Extreme)" Gullifaxi: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Navel (Extreme)"

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Navel (Extreme)" Xanthos: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Howling Eye (Extreme)"

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Howling Eye (Extreme)" Enbarr: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Whorleater (Extreme)"

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Whorleater (Extreme)" Markab: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Striking Tree (Extreme)"

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Striking Tree (Extreme)" Boreas: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial (The Akh Afah Amphitheatre (Extreme)"

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial (The Akh Afah Amphitheatre (Extreme)" Kirin: Complete the quest "A Legend for a Legend"

Complete the quest "A Legend for a Legend" Nightmare: Earn as a rare loot drop from Trials "The Bowls of Ember (Extreme)," "The Navel (Extreme)" or "The Howling Eye (Extreme)"

Earn as a rare loot drop from Trials "The Bowls of Ember (Extreme)," "The Navel (Extreme)" or "The Howling Eye (Extreme)" Rose Lanner: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "Thok Ast Thok (Extreme" or trade 99 Hive Totems to Bertana

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "Thok Ast Thok (Extreme" or trade 99 Hive Totems to Bertana White Lanner: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Limitless Blue (Extreme)" or trade 99 Expanse Totems to Bertana

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Limitless Blue (Extreme)" or trade 99 Expanse Totems to Bertana Dark Lanner: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Minstrel's Balad: Nidhogg's Rage" or trade 99 Horde Totems to Bertana

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Minstrel's Balad: Nidhogg's Rage" or trade 99 Horde Totems to Bertana Round Lanner: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Minstrel's Ballad: Thordan's Reign" or trade 99 Heavens' Ward Helm Fragments to Bertana

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Minstrel's Ballad: Thordan's Reign" or trade 99 Heavens' Ward Helm Fragments to Bertana Warring Lanner: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "Containment Bay P1T7 (Extreme)" or trade 99 Fiend Totems to Bertana

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "Containment Bay P1T7 (Extreme)" or trade 99 Fiend Totems to Bertana Sophic Lanner: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "Containment Bay P1T9 (Extreme)" or trade 99 Goddess Totems to Bertana

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "Containment Bay P1T9 (Extreme)" or trade 99 Goddess Totems to Bertana Demonic Lanner: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "Containment bay P1T9 (Extreme)" or trade 99 Demon Totems to Bertana

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "Containment bay P1T9 (Extreme)" or trade 99 Demon Totems to Bertana Firebird: Acquire all Lanner bird mounts and complete the quest "Fiery Wings, Fiery Hearts"

Acquire all Lanner bird mounts and complete the quest "Fiery Wings, Fiery Hearts" Rathalos: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Great Hunt (Extreme)" or trade 50 Rathalos Scales+ to Smithy

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Great Hunt (Extreme)" or trade 50 Rathalos Scales+ to Smithy Blissful Kamuy: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "Emanation (Extreme)" or trade 99 Bliss Totems to Eschina

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "Emanation (Extreme)" or trade 99 Bliss Totems to Eschina Reveling Kamuy: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Pool of Tribute (Extreme): or trade 99 Revel Totems to Eschina

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Pool of Tribute (Extreme): or trade 99 Revel Totems to Eschina Legendary Kamuy: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Minstrel's Ballad: Shinryu's Domain) or trade 99 Shinryu Totems to Eschina

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Minstrel's Ballad: Shinryu's Domain) or trade 99 Shinryu Totems to Eschina Auspicious Kamuy: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Jade Stoa (Extreme) or trade 99 Byakko Totems to Eschina

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Jade Stoa (Extreme) or trade 99 Byakko Totems to Eschina Lunar Kumay: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Minstrel's Ballad: Tsukuyomi's Pain" or trade 99 Lunar Totems to Eschina

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Minstrel's Ballad: Tsukuyomi's Pain" or trade 99 Lunar Totems to Eschina Euphonious Kamuy: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "Hells' Kier (Extreme)" or trade 99 Suzaku Totems to Eschina

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "Hells' Kier (Extreme)" or trade 99 Suzaku Totems to Eschina Hallowed Kamuy: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "Hell's Kier (Extreme)" or trade in 99 Seiryu Totems to Eschina

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "Hell's Kier (Extreme)" or trade in 99 Seiryu Totems to Eschina Kamuy of the Nine Tails: Acquire all Kamuy wolf mounts and complete the quest "A Lone Wolf No More"

Acquire all Kamuy wolf mounts and complete the quest "A Lone Wolf No More" Fae Qwiber: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial: The Dancing Plague (Extreme)" or trade 99 King Totems to Fathard

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial: The Dancing Plague (Extreme)" or trade 99 King Totems to Fathard Innocent Qwiber: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Crown of the Immaculate (Extreme)" or trade 99 King Totems to Fathard

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Crown of the Immaculate (Extreme)" or trade 99 King Totems to Fathard Qwiber of Light: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Seat of Sacrific (Extreme)" or trade 99 Totems of Light to Fathard

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Seat of Sacrific (Extreme)" or trade 99 Totems of Light to Fathard Shadow Qwiber: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Minstrel's Ballad: Hades' Elegy" or trade 99 Hades Totems to Fathard

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Minstrel's Ballad: Hades' Elegy" or trade 99 Hades Totems to Fathard Ruby Qwiber: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Cinder Drift (Extreme)" or trade 99 Ruby Totems to C'intana

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Cinder Drift (Extreme)" or trade 99 Ruby Totems to C'intana Emerald Qwiber: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "Castrum Marinum (Extreme)" or trade 99 Emerald Totems to C'intana

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "Castrum Marinum (Extreme)" or trade 99 Emerald Totems to C'intana Diamond Qwiber: Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Cloud Deck (Extreme)" or trade 99 Diamond Totems to C'intana

Earn as a loot drop from the Trial "The Cloud Deck (Extreme)" or trade 99 Diamond Totems to C'intana Landerwaffe: Acquire all Qwiber dragon mounts and complete the quest "The Dragon Made"

Acquire all Qwiber dragon mounts and complete the quest "The Dragon Made" Centurio Tiger: Obtain the achievement "You Got Game"

Obtain the achievement "You Got Game" Triceratops: Obtain the achievement "Nuts for Nutsy"

Obtain the achievement "Nuts for Nutsy" Forgiven Reticence: Trade 3200 Sacks of Nuts to Xylle or Ilfroy in Final Fantasy XIV

Trade 3200 Sacks of Nuts to Xylle or Ilfroy in Final Fantasy XIV Tyrannosaurus: Earn as a loot drop from Anemos Lockboxes in "The Forbidden Land, Eureka Anemos"

Earn as a loot drop from Anemos Lockboxes in "The Forbidden Land, Eureka Anemos" Eldthurs: Earn as a loot drop from Happy Bunny Lockboxes in "The Forbidden Land, Eureka Anemos"

Earn as a loot drop from Happy Bunny Lockboxes in "The Forbidden Land, Eureka Anemos" Eurekan Petrel: Earn as a loot drop from Happy Bunny Lockboxes in "The Forbidden land, Eureka Hydatos"

Earn as a loot drop from Happy Bunny Lockboxes in "The Forbidden land, Eureka Hydatos" Goten: Obtain the achievement "Fame Fatale"

Obtain the achievement "Fame Fatale" Ginga: Obtain the achievement "Frontline Fury"

Obtain the achievement "Frontline Fury" Raigo: Obtain the achievement "Furious Fatalities"

Obtain the achievement "Furious Fatalities" Storm Warsteed: Obtain the achievement "A Line in the Storm IV"

Obtain the achievement "A Line in the Storm IV" Serpent Warsteed: Obtain the achievement "A Line in the Glade IV"

Obtain the achievement "A Line in the Glade IV" Flame Warsteed: Obtain the achievement "A Line in the Sand IV"

Obtain the achievement "A Line in the Sand IV" Logistics System: Obtain the achievement "Behind Enemy Lines I"

Obtain the achievement "Behind Enemy Lines I" Aerodynamics System: Obtain the achievement "In a Blaze of Glory V"

Obtain the achievement "In a Blaze of Glory V" Magitek Avenger: Obtain the achievement "Die Another Day III"

Obtain the achievement "Die Another Day III" Magitek Avenger A-1: Obtain the achievement "Out of Hiding"

Obtain the achievement "Out of Hiding" Safeguard System: Obtain the achievement "Front and Center V"

Obtain the achievement "Front and Center V" Gloria-class Airship: Obtain the achievement "You Are What You Eat IV"

Obtain the achievement "You Are What You Eat IV" Ehll Tou: Complete the side quest "On Ehll Tou's Wings"

Complete the side quest "On Ehll Tou's Wings" Dhalmel: Earn as a reward in the Kupe of Fortune mini-game of Final Fantasy XIV

Earn as a reward in the Kupe of Fortune mini-game of Final Fantasy XIV Pteranodon: Obtain the achievement "Castle in the Sky"

Obtain the achievement "Castle in the Sky" Hybodus: Obtain the achievement "No More Fish in the Sea II"

Obtain the achievement "No More Fish in the Sea II" Al-iklil: Obtain the Final Fantasy XIV achievement "A Complete History"

Obtain the Final Fantasy XIV achievement "A Complete History" Construct 14: Turn in 180 Bozjan Clusters to the Resistance Quartermaster

Turn in 180 Bozjan Clusters to the Resistance Quartermaster Gabriel A: Earn as a loot drop from Southern Front Lockboxes in "The Bozjan Southern Front"

There is no shortage of mounts that players can obtain for free in Final Fantasy XIV. They are bound to find one that suits their liking and doesn't require them to spend money or give up their in-game currency.

