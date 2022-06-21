What are Company Seals in Final Fantasy XIV and how to make money with them

Final Fantasy XIV is the preeminent fantasy MMORPG that is overflowing with great content for fans of the genre and the franchise. Since it's one of the most expansive games ever made, newcomers might need a crash course in the function of some of its items.

Like most MMORPGs, the game has multiple currency systems that serve different purposes. While Gil is the standard unit of value used to purchase items and gear, other important pieces also pop up. One such currency is Company Seals, which take some effort to earn and spend.

What are Company Seals?

Final Fantasy XIV features three grand companies, which have the ability to pay out Company Seals. These Seals can be acquired throughout a variety of tasks and can be used to buy a variety of items.

To get Company Seals, players must first be part of one of the Grand Companies. There are three to choose from. the Order of the Twin Adder from Gridania, The Maelstrom from Limsa Lominsa, and, The Immortal Flames from Ul’Dah.

Players can join whichever company they prefer after they've completed the Main Quest "A Hero in the Making." Completing this quest will require learning about the three companies and picking one to join. From there, players will be asked to honor whichever company they've chosen.

How to earn Company Seals

The primary way of earning Company Seals is by trading provisions with the company office. Players can seek out the necessary items and trade them in to earn seals.

The company's front desk features the Exchange option, which will present plenty of items that the company wants. Supply, Provisioning, and Expert Delivery missions are available.

The Grand Companies also have Levemetes scattered across the game world. Talk to Company officers to take on these small quests. Most of them require defeating a mob of enemies in a short time. These Leves often pay out Company Seals.

Finally, participating in daily Duty Roulette events can also grant Company Seals. Players below the level cap will earn XP and other forms of currency for taking on this event.

How to use Company Seals in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV players can use their Company Seals to hire Retainers. Retainers will go off on their own and perform special quests in the player's stead. This is a great way to make passive income.

Since they're a part of the company system, players can use Company Seals to rank up. Rising through the ranks is the primary way to reap the rewards of working with a company. Every increased rank requires more seals to purchase, so players will need to farm a ton.

Finally, players can trade in Company Seals for rare equipment from the Quartermaster of the company. Players can earn seals from the company to trade in for new items.

Company Seals are an important currency system for Final Fantasy XIV players to understand. Interacting with a chosen company will earn the player tons of new gear and events.

