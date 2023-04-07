Final Fantasy XIV guide - All raid and dungeon mounts and where to find them

Final Fantasy XIV has amazing mounts virtually everywhere in the game. Typically, you can find them as rewards in raids and dungeons. These only drop from particular bosses in Square Enix’s smash-hit MMO, and are fairly rare in nature. While they aren’t as rare as vehicles in other popular MMOs, they're still quite sought-after. As many of these are older content as well, players won’t need to bring as many players for some of them.

With enough time and patience, these can be yours. Unlike Trial mounts, where you receive a special type of currency to purchase them, these versions only drop from specific locations in the game. Although they may be made available in other events in the future, as of right now, if you want these mounts, you need to be ready to fight.

Where to find all Final Fantasy XIV raid and dungeon mounts

Interestingly, raid and dungeon mounts in Final Fantasy XIV didn’t really start becoming popular until the Heavensward expansion. At that point, mount drops from these kinds of content slowly became a lot more popular. While they are more common in trials, these are still very much worth hunting down.

The greatest challenge when unlocking these drops in FFXIV is not the actual boss fights. As far as the challenge goes, most of these are older content, so you don’t need a full trial in certain cases. The hard part is finding people willing to farm them with you.

If you have a Free Company that wants to farm as a group, it becomes significantly less troublesome. These are all amazing to look at, with many of them featuring unique music that's inspired by previous Final Fantasy games to listen to:

All raid/dungeon mounts

Magitek Predator: Rare drop from Zeno yae Galvus in Ala Mhigo (level 70)

Rare drop from Zeno yae Galvus in Ala Mhigo (level 70) Gobwalker: Dropped in Alexander: Burden of the Father (Savage)

Dropped in Alexander: Burden of the Father (Savage) Arrhidaeus: Dropped in Alexander: Soul of the Creator (Savage)

Dropped in Alexander: Soul of the Creator (Savage) Alte Roite: Dropped from Deltascape 4.0 (Savage)

Dropped from Deltascape 4.0 (Savage) Air Force: Dropped from Sigmascape 4.0 (Savage)

Dropped from Sigmascape 4.0 (Savage) Model O: Dropped from Alphascape 4.0 (Savage)

Dropped from Alphascape 4.0 (Savage) Skyslipper: Dropped from Eden’s Verse: Sepulchre (Savage)

Dropped from Eden’s Verse: Sepulchre (Savage) Ramuh: Dropped from Eden’s Verse: Refulgence (Savage)

Dropped from Eden’s Verse: Refulgence (Savage) Eden: Dropped from Eden’s Promise: Eternity (Savage)

Dropped from Eden’s Promise: Eternity (Savage) Gabriel Mark III: Dropped from Delubrum Reginae (24-man raid)

Dropped from Delubrum Reginae (24-man raid) Deinonychus: Available in final boss’ loot chest in Dalriada (48-man raid)

Available in final boss’ loot chest in Dalriada (48-man raid) Cerberus: Unlock the “Savage Queen of Swords I” achievement by completing Delubrum Reginae (Savage) (24-man raid)

Unlock the “Savage Queen of Swords I” achievement by completing Delubrum Reginae (Savage) (24-man raid) Demi Ozma: Dropped from Ozma in 56-man dungeon The Baldesion Arsenal inside The Forbidden Land, Eureka Hydatos

None of these drop from the default difficulty, except for the Magitek Predator, Gabriel Mark III, and Deinonychus. As such, these are challenging enough to unlock on their own in Final Fantasy XIV.

These are amazing mounts that boast some truly sharp visual designs to them. One that stands out, in particular, is Air Force, which used to be an FFVI boss. If you want cool raid and dungeon rewards in Final Fantasy XIV, these are all worth unlocking.

