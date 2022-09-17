5 best Final Fantasy side-games and spinoffs

Final Fantasy’s mainline entries are important, but perhaps just as important are the games that are created because of these games. These games aren’t always just JRPGs, either. They range from turn-based strategy to fighting games, and everything in between. In fact, many of the spinoffs and side-games of the Final Fantasy franchise are as fondly remembered as the mainline entries.

Even if these games aren’t among the mainline numbered games, many of them are still worth a replay here in 2022. Which of these games are the best of the best, though?

Note: This list is the opinion of one writer, and other players’ choices may vary.

The best side-games and spin-offs in Final Fantasy history

What sort of criteria goes into a list like this? It is far from just being critical reception or online rankings. When putting this list together, I considered critical reception as a part of it, sure. But I also thought about what these games led to, my personal feelings, and their overall contribution to the franchise as a whole.

When it comes to these spinoffs and side games, I avoid remakes and remasters in general in this list, because they are ostensibly the same game as their original counterparts. But I will likely mention them if it’s worth a note.

Final Fantasy as a franchise has reached nearly every genre in gaming, and so many of these games deserve a mention and playthrough.

5) Dissidia: Final Fantasy

There have been a few Dissidia fighting games, but the first one, for my money, is the best one. The battle between Cosmos and Chaos wound up receiving its own sequels and remakes, and while I enjoyed the others, this one was my favorite.

It featured many of the greatest heroes and villains from the Final Fantasy series, with their classic looks and abilities that fit their in-game portrayal.

On top of that, it was easy to play! It has an easy control scheme, and as a portal game (PSP), it can be taken anywhere. It was easy to learn, hard to master and was a masterful tribute to the franchise. Beautiful music, cool stages, and awesome characters? What’s not to like?

4) Final Fantasy X-2

The only sequel to make this list, Final Fantasy X-2 was a game that genuinely confused many fans when it arrived on Western shores.

It was such a huge departure from the previous game in terms of party makeup, tone, and gameplay. Some were not fans of the game that was partially inspired by Charlie’s Angels, but I was. I even had the Collector’s Edition strategy guide, and still do.

It is the highest-rated sequel in the series, and it is not hard to see why. FFX was a particularly grim, dark story, and had an incredibly sad ending, but it still was an ending that offered a promise of a brighter future, and that is what Yuna was portraying in FFX-2.

It displayed a political climate full of chaos and showed what Yuna did after no longer having to resign herself to be sacrificed for the safety of mankind. It was a blend of political intrigue and comedy, with a surprisingly upbeat tone.

Its combat system was also unique and offered new, tactical ways to play and would, in its own way, inspire future combat systems. Not to mention, Real Emotion is an absolute banger, in English or Japanese.

3) Theatrythm: Final Fantasy

A Final Fantasy rhythm game, you say? Of course, it belongs here! It was another bold new step in the franchise’s path to dominance. It’s also, on a personal level, one of my favorite FF games of all time. Another tribute to the series, this time, it had a cute style and amazing music for the 3DS.

Players control a party of Final Fantasy characters, and perform in a variety of rhythm game stages: Field Music, Battle Music, and Event Music stages. It even had a Challenge Mode! The plot was similar to Dissidia, but it was definitely its own entry.

It was so popular that Dragon Quest will also receive a new version, titled Theatrythm: Final Bar Line, which will be released in February 2023. The music in the game was stellar, and covered such a wide variety of games in the series.

2) Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII

Crisis Core: FF VII was a part of the mid-2000s “Compilation of Final Fantasy VII” project, and is the biggest thing to come out of it. A prequel to the original game, it tells the tale of Zack Fair, and features a number of returning and original characters.

It helped shape FFVII’s world, giving it far more depth than it had before. Zack was a character that fans knew precious little about, and, considering how important he was to Cloud’s overall story, this was a really unfortunate thing.

It had a terrific but tragic story and excellent real-time action. It was a change of pace for the franchise, and perhaps its success led to more action-based Final Fantasy games going forward. Though it is not a game I have a ton of experience with, the tragedy of this story resonated well with me, and I’m very excited for the remake coming later this year.

1) Final Fantasy Tactics

This is a spinoff that has, in turn, created its own small series spinoff, with FF Tactics Advanced. FFT is far and away one of the greatest games in the series period.

The game has received critical acclaim and is beloved by many fans around the world. It tells the story of political strife and a dark conspiracy stemming from the church itself. The tactical gameplay was new to the franchise, and it featured a number of excellent character classes the players could unlock.

Hidden characters (including Cloud Strife), powerful attacks and weapons, challenging stages, and excellent characters, the game had it all - an unforgettable and tragic story with amazing music and a striking art design. If you have never played FFT, you owe it to yourself to give it a go, whether it be the original or the War of the Lions remake.

The Final Fantasy franchise continues to inspire and entertain its fans, and even side games have plenty of reasons to consider adding them to your collections.

