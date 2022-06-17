Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion announced - release date window and more

Though Square Enix’s presentation was short, it was packed with information, such as the reveal of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. The classic PSP game is coming back and heading to a variety of platforms in Winter 2022 and should hold fans over until Final Fantasy VII Rebirth releases in Winter 2023.

While it was one of several announcements, it’s still a major remaster, and here’s what fans can expect.

Crisis Core ─Final Fantasy VII─ Reunion, featuring updated 3D models, full voiceovers and new music arrangements, launches this Winter on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Steam. #FFVII25th His legacy, gave life to Final Fantasy VII──

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is on the way in Winter 2022

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a remaster of the original title, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, which debuted in March 2008. This update will feature completely new 3D models, system optimizations, and skip functionality. The remaster is getting many new features and visual upgrades, bringing the PSP classic to a whole new audience later this winter.

Fans can also expect a fully voiced set of characters and a newly arranged set of background music for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, so it’s a full remaster instead of a slightly upgraded port. The original game was released to a great deal of fanfare, adding depth to the world of Final Fantasy VII.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII will follow the original game’s story, where black-haired soldier Zack Fair is searching for the missing SOLDIER, Genesis Rhapsodos. The black-haired soldier may seem familiar to people who haven’t played Crisis Core. Zack made a brief appearance in Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Several members of the Japanese voice cast have also been confirmed for the fully-voiced upcoming remaster of the Final Fantasy VII classic.

Japanese voice cast:

Zack Fair: Kenichi Suzumura

Angeal Hewley: Kazuhiko Inoue

Genesis: GACKT

Sephiroth: Toshiyuki Morikawa

Aerith Gainsborough: Maaya Sakamoto

Final Fantasy VII Remake did tease this in its own way by having a remake of the original Crisis Core ending, but the ultimate outcome changed. This allowed for more appearances by Zack Fair, allowing him to show up in remakes as a character that is very much still alive.

Zack Fair is back this winter, with Crisis Core's remaster (Image via Square Enix)

Crisis Core takes place before Final Fantasy VII, focused primarily on Zack Fair, a SOLDIER who owned the Buster Sword before it was passed on to Cloud Strife. It sets events in motion that lead to Final Fantasy VII’s story, such as the SOLDIER experiments of Genesis, Sephiroth, and Angeal. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait too long to get their hands on it.

While there is no confirmed release date for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, it is arriving in Winter 2022. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam).

