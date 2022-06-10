Will Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 be revealed soon? Square Enix announces 25th anniversary celebration

Final Fantasy VII Remake fans may have something exciting waiting for them as the Summer Game Fest rolls on. Earlier this morning, Square Enix posted a couple of very important tweets to their Final Fantasy VII Remake account.

On June 16, 2022, Square Enix will be celebrating 25 years of Final Fantasy VII on their YouTube channel. While there isn’t much information to go on, the message from Tetsuya Nomura could mean that a reveal for the second part of the remake is on the way.

Final Fantasy VII Remake’s upcoming presentation is “packed with lots of information”

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE @finalfantasyvii #FF7R #FF7FS “We will be streaming “FINAL FANTASY VII 25th Anniversary Celebration”. At only around 10 minutes long, it will be short and sweet, but we have packed in lots of information, so I hope everyone can look forward to the unveiling” – Tetsuya Nomura #FFVII25th “We will be streaming “FINAL FANTASY VII 25th Anniversary Celebration”. At only around 10 minutes long, it will be short and sweet, but we have packed in lots of information, so I hope everyone can look forward to the unveiling” – Tetsuya Nomura #FFVII25th #FF7R #FF7FS

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this potential reveal is a follow-up tweet featuring a quote from Tetsuya Nomura. The tweet had hashtags for FFVII25th, FF7R, and FF7FS. With this in mind, there will likely be a discussion about where FFVII has been, what awaits players in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and perhaps an update for FF7: First Soldier.

Tetsuya Nomura’s statement that the presentation will be packed with “lots of information” is the real major hint here. While it is a celebration of Final Fantasy VII’s 25th anniversary, at this point, there is little information about the game itself.

According to Tetsuya Nomura, Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 was already in development back in 2019, so fans may not have to wait long before snagging a peek at what awaits them.

As of yet, there has been little to nothing revealed about the game. All fans really know is its destination and that it will likely feature Yuffie in some capacity. When the Yuffie DLC came out for Final Fantasy VII Remake, it added an extra portion at the ending. The team left Midgar and were moving on. Next stop: Kalm.

In the original game, things slowed down considerably because that town was just an excuse to have a lengthy exposition regarding Cloud’s backstory as a member of SOLDIER. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens, though.

Xbox users still have no idea when Final Fantasy Remake Part 1 will be coming to their consoles, and this presentation would be a great way to get some confirmation on the same. A release window would be great news for users of the platform.

While it is not guaranteed that the devs will reveal more information about Final Fantasy VII Remake next week, the odds are quite high. The presentation will take place on June 16, 2022, at 6pm EST / 3pm PST. The initial announcement, ending with “please be excited,” could also perhaps mean that something major is on its way.

Though the presentation by Square Enix will only be for 10 minutes, they have promised that it will be packed with information, so fans should wait for something exciting on the way.

