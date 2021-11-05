Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier mobile battle royale: Official release date, opening trailer, and more

Square Enix, the popular Japanese entertainment and video game company, is all set to enter the mobile battle royale genre with the release of a title in the Final Fantasy universe.

The title is heavily focused on third-person shooter gameplay, but also embodies the iconic combat style of the Final Fantasy games. The upcoming game takes place in Midgar, 30 years before the events of the original Final Fantasy 7 game, where the player plays as a SOLDIER candidate fighting for survival.

November release date and further details about Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier

Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier is all set to be released on November 17, 2021 for both iOS and Android operating systems. The game was announced on October 25, 2021 by Square Enix, along with another single-player mobile title named Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis. The latter is slated to be released sometime in 2022.

The pre-registration for the game opened in late October this year and has received a total of 770,000 entries. The developers have also promised multiple in-game rewards at various pre-registration milestones for players who register early for the game. The awards will be distributed as follows:

300,000 Pre Reg – Chocobo Egg

500,000 Pre Reg – Shinra Mask Skin

770,000 Pre Reg – Shinra Bike Skin

1,000,000 Pre Reg – Shinra Utility Vehicle Skin

2,000,000 Pre Reg – Shinra Helicopter Skin

According to Nomura Tetsuya, the creative director of Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier, the purpose of the title is to diversify the audience who engage with the franchise. To attract newer audiences, a variety of features, including the Ninja style and Item collection, have been added to the game. Similarly, the game will also offer controller support to fans who have played the Final Fantasy franchise only on their consoles. A Training Mode as well as revamped tutorials have also been added to the game to make it more user-friendly and immersive.

It would be intriguing to see if the title will be able to emulate the success of the Final Fantasy franchise on other platforms. With a few mobile battle royale games being released recently, only time will tell if this innovative idea succeeds.

Edited by Atul S