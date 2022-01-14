How long is the Final Fantasy VII Remake?

Final Fantasy VII Remake's recent launch on PC has allowed countless new players to jump back into the world of the famed title. This remake focuses on the Midgar arc and is divided into several chapters. On average, it will run as long as other games from the Final Fantasy franchise.

In the game, the player takes on the role of the iconic mercenary Cloud Strife in the dystopic setting of the fictional city of Midgar. Cloud accepts a mercenary job at Avalanche, an eco-terrorist organization, in an attempt to put a stop to the Shinra Electric Power Company's use of the planet's life essence as an energy source.

The article discusses how long an average playthrough of the game would last, factoring in variables such as the kind of playthrough and the difficulty.

Final Fantasy VII Remake: How long does it take to beat the game?

According to howlongtobeat.com, for players striving for 100% completion, the game will take around 85 hours to finish, which would include finishing all eighteen chapters of the game along with every side quest present.

For mere completion of the main storyline with no extra quests, a player can finish the game within 33 hours. Considering the difficulty settings and other factors, it is likely that players will be taking somewhere between 35-40 hours to finish the title on average.

Additionally, the enhanced Intergrade version also brings in the FF7R Episode INTERmission where players get to play as the Wutai ninja Yuffie Kisaragi. The main objectives of this expansion take around five hours to be completed while a full completionist approach will require about nineteen hours or so.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake arrived on PC last year on December 2021. Although the port had a few performance issues at launch, the latest update has patched these stabilization issues. With the game boasting gorgeous combat, it is further complimented by an intriguing storyline and vibrant characters, making it an absolute masterpiece for PC players to gorge on.

