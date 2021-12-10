Final Fantasy VII Remake confirmed for PC, official release date revealed

In a remake of the 1997 action role-playing video game, Final Fantasy VII Remake took the community by storm back in 2020. It was simply titled "Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade" which saw the return of iconic characters such as Cloud Strife, Sephiroth, Aerith Gainsborough, and Tifa Lockhart. However, it was available to players only on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

With the official announcement of The Game Awards 2021, players from all around the world can play Final Fantasy VII Remake on PC on 16 December 2021. Everyone can wishlist it on the Epic Games client right now.

TGA 2021 confirms Final Fantasy VII Remake on PC

Like most Final Fantasy games, Final Fantasy VII doesn't fall short of any action and RPG elements from its core gameplay. Like most JRPGs, the main focus of combat seems to be party-intensive.

While switching from one character to another and synergizing each move, Final Fantasy excels due to its addictive combat. So it goes without saying that the Final Fantasy VII Remake has left a mark on fans of the series and newcomers alike.

Final Fantasy VII combat with controller settings (Image via Square Enix)

One thing to note here is that Final Fantasy VII does have a 'Classic Difficulty' option which can tone down the speed of combat. It is directed at more casual players, who want to spend time with their characters inside more turn-based combat.

Nibel @Nibellion Final Fantasy VII Remake coming to PC on December 16 #TheGameAwards Final Fantasy VII Remake coming to PC on December 16 #TheGameAwards https://t.co/1DSLcBTB9I

It will be interesting to see how things play out for the famed title, as there is no shortage of Final Fantasy fans on the PC platform. From XV to Lightning Returns, players across the world have been waiting for this celebrated title to finally make its mark on PC.

To wishlist Final Fantasy VII on the Epic Games Launcher, players can simply head to the official client, locate the title within the store, and select "Add to Wishlist" within the game's page.

Players can expect to complete the Final Fantasy VII Remake story and side quests within approximately 40 hours. In addition, the PC version will likely get the FFR7 Episode Intermission, which is approximately five hours long.

The PC version of Final Fantasy VII goes live on the Epic Games Store on 16 December 2021.

