All you need to know about PC system requirements for Final Fantasy VII Remake ahead of release

The Final Fantasy VII Remake was officially announced for PC at The Game Awards 2021. It is undoubtedly one of the best Final Fantasy games on the market and has been demanded by PC players for a long time.

However, a title coming to PC also means that the system requirements for the same are under demand. Since it is a remake, the textures and other graphical features will be significantly enhanced.

Nibel @Nibellion Final Fantasy VII Remake coming to PC on December 16 #TheGameAwards Final Fantasy VII Remake coming to PC on December 16 #TheGameAwards https://t.co/1DSLcBTB9I

However, it seems that the minimum and recommended system requirements for the Final Fantasy VII Remake are pretty standard. In other words, the game should run on a wide variety of PCs.

Minimum and recommended system requirements for Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy VII Remake was a surprise announcement at The Game Awards 2021. Since the reprised version was first released on PlayStation, there has been major speculation regarding a potential PC port.

Leakers and industry insiders have been teasing a potential announcement for a long time. It seems that the reveal is finally here, and PC players can officially get their hands on the title.

Square Enix, the Final Fantasy VII Remake developer, has published all the information fans need regarding the game on their website. They also published the minimum and recommended hardware requirements to run the Final Fantasy VII Remake smoothly.

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64 bit (ver. 2004 or later)

Windows 10 64 bit (ver. 2004 or later) Processor: Intel Core i5 3330/ AMD FX-8350

Intel Core i5 3330/ AMD FX-8350 Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: 100 GB or more

100 GB or more Direct X: Version 12

Version 12 Graphics: GeForce GTX 780/Radeon RX 480 (3GB VRAM)

GeForce GTX 780/Radeon RX 480 (3GB VRAM) Resolution: 1920x1080

Recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64 bit (ver. 2004 or later)

Windows 10 64 bit (ver. 2004 or later) Processor: Intel Core i7 3770/ AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Intel Core i7 3770/ AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Memory: 12 GB

12 GB Storage: 100 GB or more

100 GB or more Direct X: Version 12

Version 12 Graphics: GeForce GTX 1080/Radeon RX 5700 (8GB VRAM)

GeForce GTX 1080/Radeon RX 5700 (8GB VRAM) Resolution: 2560x1440

It looks like the minimum requirements for the game are not very high. However, players will need updated hardware to run the game in the recommended settings. Either way, it seems to be optimized well and should provide a streamlined experience.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Final Fantasy VII Remake for the PC version is currently available for wishlisting on the Epic Games Store and will release on December 16, 2021.

Edited by Ravi Iyer