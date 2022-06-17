Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary recap: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Crisis Core and more showcased

Square Enix recently hosted the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration stream. The short clip provided a look at a handful of titles that will excite fans of the series, including FFVII Rebirth, Crisis Core, and more. The anniversary livestream was part of the ongoing Summer Game Fest.

The summer of gaming has been a fruitful venture for players worldwide, with several publishers and developers featuring their work on the grand stage across various showcases. Summer Game Fest has already played host to games such as Starfield, The Last of Us, and more.

The FFVII 25th Anniversary Celebration event was the perfect time to showcase what fans of the series can expect from Square Enix in the near future.

Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary showcased a number of games for fans to get excited about

The event discussed all things FFVII, with remake project producer Yoshinori Kitase making a series of announcements. The event provided a first look at FFVII Rebirth, the reveal of Crisis Core: FFVII Reunion, mobile titles, merchandise, and more.

It was also revealed that Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will be available on Steam, including the Yuffie-focused FF7R Episode INTERmission, and is also compatible with Steam Deck. Here's a look at all the major announcements from the program.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

It is the second game in the FFVII remake project. The livestream showcased a short teaser featuring Cloud and Sephiroth crossing an area well-familiar to fans of the original title.

It was also announced that the series is set to be a trilogy with FFVII Remake, FFVII Rebirth, and another unannounced game. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will launch on PS5 next winter.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Square Enix touted this as a 25th Anniversary present for fans. This will be a prequel to FFVII and focus on Zack Flair, a Buster Sword-wielding soldier with a hugely important role in the series.

The title will be a full remaster of the original PSP title and will bring an unforgettable story onto modern platforms for players to enjoy. Square Enix said that the game will launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam, and Nintendo Switch this winter.

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier and Ever Crisis

The stream showcased a glimpse of the explosive action with a new map, weapon, and stylist that will be in the mobile battle royale, The First Soldier, with Season 3 underway. There will also be an upcoming collaboration with Crisis Core.

The Anniversary livestream announced that Square Enix is planning to perform a closed beta test during 2022 with Ever Crisis. Revealed last year, Ever Crisis is set to be an episodic single-player mobile game that will allow players "to experience the world of Final Fantasy VII and its connected stories - including that of the original FFVII!"

The stream also featured merchandise products related to FFVII that are on the way, including:

FFVII Remake Static Arts - Cloud Strife

FFVII Remake Digital Clock - Buster Sword

FFVII Remake Silver Ring - Shinra

Fans will get to learn more about the games and their developments over the upcoming months as and when Square Enix shares information on their respective blogs and social media channels.

