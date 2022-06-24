5 Final Fantasy characters players love (& 5 they hate)

Not every character in the Final Fantasy universe is beloved by all. Some characters are cherished by almost everyone, but on the other side of that coin, some are generally reviled. This isn’t based on what they do mechanically in-game, but instead more based on their personalities or lack thereof in some cases.

In some of these cases, the characters that aren’t especially popular are still incredibly powerful or, at the very least, have the potential to be with enough work. Just because some of these characters are often considered to be hated by the fanbase, not everyone will agree. As with all lists, choices are made by the writer, and readers' mileage will vary.

5 incredibly popular characters in the Final Fantasy franchise

5) Auron (FFX)

Let’s be honest, Auron is just so incredibly cool. The former Warrior-Monk brought Tidus to the world of Spira to lend a hand against Sin. He’s quiet, cool, and only speaks when there’s something important or cutting to say. His Samurai-style, down to a large jug of sake, is very stylish, especially when coupled with the tiny sunglasses.

It doesn’t hurt that he’s incredibly powerful, the Final Fantasy X character has tons of HP and damage on top of breaking down enemy weaknesses. He’s a no-nonsense kind of guy, incredibly cool, and serious at all times. On top of that, Auron journeyed with Yuna’s father and is an undead spirit, lingering in the world of the living until his mission is accomplished.

4) Balthier (FFXII)

Speaking of cool and smooth, Balthier exudes cool. He’s smarmy, charming, clever, and a sky pirate. One of his first lines in the game makes it clear that he is the star of the show and nobody else. He says he’s the leading man, and every action he takes proves it. Final Fantasy XII’s Balthier is clever and tactical, and Gideon Emery’s voice was perfect for him.

In the world of Ivalice, he’s the son of the scientist Cidolfus Demen Bunansa, and while he fights against the Archadian Empire his father works for, he’s still a pirate at the core. He loots and steals at his leisure, even while helping the princess. He stands by his partner, and he looks awesome doing it.

3) Vivi Ornitier (FFIX)

Vivi is adorable and tragic in one package. His identity crisis is one that many people throughout the years have identified with. Vivi Ornitier of Final Fantasy IX struggles with the fact that he’s not a real person. A mass-produced weapon, he was separated from the rest of the Black Waltzes and adopted by a Qu.

He stumbles into the party and winds up helping them, and his character development/growth is huge. He goes from being just an unassuming dork to gaining confidence and believing in himself as well as others. He learned about the nature of his species, and his existential crisis fits the theme of the game nicely. He’s just the most adorable little mage, and fans around the world love him.

2) Terra Branford (FFVI)

The first female protagonist of a Final Fantasy game, Final Fantasy VI’s Terra Branford first appears as a blank slate. A woman who was mind-controlled and left with amnesia, she tries to find her place in the world - a reason to live. She has no family as a half-Esper, and her overwhelming magic power creates an imbalance in any relationship she has.

She’s a practical, clever character who struggles with her own existence, which endears her to many. Her primary story is about trying to find love, but the way she finds it is a little unorthodox.

Terra winds up finding the orphans of Mobliz and becomes their mother. Her reason to live and love are those poor children, and they make her stronger and more confident. It’s one of the best stories in Final Fantasy VI and in any game in the series.

1) Tifa Lockhart (FFVII)

Even people who have never played Final Fantasy games are likely familiar with Tifa Lockhart. A member of the eco-terrorist group AVALANCHE, she brings Cloud into the fold to help try and stop the plans of the ShinRa Electric Power Company. Final Fantasy VII’s Tifa has fans for a wide variety of reasons.

To be honest, there are many that are fans because of her character design, but she’s more than her looks. Tifa Lockhart is a strong, independent woman who can take it to any bad guy with her powerful fists and feet. A capable martial artist, she also serves as the emotional support pillar for the part. She’s also got one of the highest base strength stats in the game.

5 Final Fantasy characters that people hate

5) Tidus (FFX)

While Tidus is incredibly powerful and the star of Final Fantasy X, it in no way changes how infuriating he is as a character. He spends most of the game whining about his life, complaining and crying about how unfortunate he is. The pillar of his character's development is “My dad hates me, and I hate him,” and it takes forever to get beyond that.

His actions and thoughts are pretty realistic for a teenage character, but it in no way changes how frustrating he is. He’s obsessed with Blitzball and hating his dad, that’s about it. Tidus is one of the most insufferable main characters of any Final Fantasy game, and being forced to listen to his internal monologue can be infuriating.

4) Edward Chris von Muir (FFIV)

In Edward’s defense, he does grow and mature in Final Fantasy IV: The After Years, but his appearance in Final Fantasy IV’s base game is so maddening. The Prince of Damcyan’s castle is bombarded early, and his girlfriend is murdered, so he has reason to be upset.

Edward is weak and useless in so many battles, and so are his abilities. He eventually grows in confidence, but not until he leaves the party after being battered by the sudden appearance of Leviathan.

Even the child Rydia has more maturity, slapping the sense into the bard. Edward’s place in the party is just frustrating. Between his constant complaints and his weak combat ability, he doesn’t fit in with the rest of the heroes.

3) Hope Estheim (FFXIII)

This entry could have been literally any character in Final Fantasy XIII outside of Lightning and Sazh, to be completely honest. The vast majority of the cast is completely unlikable. Hope spends much of the game complaining, as many characters on this list do. He puts the blame for his mother’s death unfairly on Snow.

Sure, he’s 14 years old, and he’s going through a great deal of trauma, but how he’s presented in the game and dealt with is not an enjoyable experience for many fans. He matures in the sequel game but is an insufferable crybaby throughout Final Fantasy XIII.

2) Vaan

Vaan’s issue in FFXII is that he simply doesn’t really belong or fit in. He’s a character with no character and no plot behind him. He only exists to be a focal point for the player’s emotions and thoughts, but it’s done in such a lackluster way. He only serves to frustrate players who believe one of the other characters could serve as the star of the show.

He and Penelo both bring nothing to the story. They could both be completely erased from the game, and the game would not be made worse by any measure. It doesn’t help that “I’m Captain Basch fon Ronsenburg of Dalmasca!” is permanently seared into many players’ brains.

1) Prompto Argentum (FFXV)

The four heroes of Final Fantasy XV have a bond that cannot be broken. Together, they’re an unstoppable team, and each character brings something unique to the squad.

Prompto’s past is mostly a mystery until you play his DLC mission, which doesn’t help his cause. Prompto is obnoxious and cheerful in pretty much every situation, and while that can be nice, it also winds up being frustrating. His constant upbeat attitude winds up annoying instead of being heartwarming.

His constant need to take photos may be built on an in-game mechanic and various side quests, but the constant pleading to take photos is one of the most annoying things in the game. Admittedly, some of the photos are wonderful, but these two facets together are mind-numbingly frustrating.

There are plenty of characters that are beloved and loathed in the Final Fantasy franchise in equal measure. Every character is loved and hated by some, though, so not everyone will agree with everything.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

