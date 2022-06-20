What is release date for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

The Final Fantasy 7 remake was apparently the start of a trilogy, as indicated by the announcement of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy 7's remake was a masterful update to the original game, but several pieces of the iconic story were missing. This is because Square Enix was holding out for two additional titles.

Part two of the industry-changing RPG's remake was showcased during the 25th Anniversary celebration livestream held by Square Enix. The developers indicated during the stream that it will be available in Winter 2023.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is slated for a Winter 2023 release

The anniversary stream revealed that Final Fantasy 7 Remake was making its way to Steam and became immediately compatible with the Steam Deck. This comes two years after the remake's initial launch on April 10, 2020.

This was shortly followed by the revelation that the entire remake of Final Fantasy 7 would be in a trilogy format. Only the first few sections of the game have been explored in the remake, and FF7 Rebirth will expand upon that.

Typically, a reveal of a title comes, and then a release date is given much further down the line. While a concrete release date wasn't provided, Square Enix surprised fans with a release window.

The second edition of the reimagining of one of gaming's most beloved titles will arrive in Winter 2023. That gives a few months to work with, perhaps seeing a holiday 2023 release or one shortly after the new year if they need more time.

What to expect from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Following the game's reveal, Creative Director Tetsuya Nomura had this to say:

"Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is being designed so that people can enjoy this game whether they know the original game or not. In fact, new players might even enjoy starting their Final Fantasy 7 journey with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Cloud and his friends embark on a new journey in this game, and I believe the scenes they witness after leaving Midgar will give players a fresh, new experience."

This kind of sentiment makes it feel like the trilogy will be a retelling of the FF7 story rather than a direct remake. Talk in the trailer about changing the future gives hints of a multi-versal branch.

The graphics are sure to be incredible, and it has fans wondering what some scenes from the original game might look like. It also has them wondering if there will be a change in the narrative hinted at by the words of Tetsuya Nomura.

