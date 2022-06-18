Is Final Fantasy 7 Remake playable on Steam Deck?

Final Fantasy fans can rejoice as the Final Fantasy 7 Remake is finally available through Steam for PC.

During the 25th Anniversary livestream, it was announced that the remake was being launched on Steam. Moreover, players didn't have to wait long, as it went live as soon as the announcement was over.

Even more exciting details came out after the fact, as it was confirmed to be available for the Steam Deck. Buyers of the handheld device can take the remade classic on the go.

Final Fantasy 7 remake available on Steam Deck

The Steam Deck was released on February 22, and plenty of users are still waiting to receive one. Regardless, millions are playing top PC games on the device.

Many of the best games available through Steam can be played with zero hindrance on the Steam Deck. The developers are ensuring their titles are ready for optimization with the gadget on day one.

Square Enix originally made the Final Fantasy 7 Remake available on PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive. This has changed as of the 25th Anniversary Celebration, with a Steam version.

It was a surprise launch that took place alongside the announcement. The reveal's big selling point was heavily focused on the fact that it is Steam Deck verified.

This is excellent news for those who want to play the game wherever they may go, as it will likely be the only handheld option. There are no signs of it coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The game is officially called Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergade and is on sale until July 23 at 10 am PT. Gamers who want to buy it during the sale can get it for $49.69 at a 29% discount from its usual $69.99 price.

#FinalFantasyVII Final Fantasy VII Remake - Intergrade comes to Steam on June 17 (also compatible on Steam Deck). Final Fantasy VII Remake - Intergrade comes to Steam on June 17 (also compatible on Steam Deck).#FinalFantasyVII https://t.co/69PGxVrufd

It not only comes with the entire base game but also has the Episode Intermission DLC. This DLC tells the story of Yuffie Kisaragi before he teams up with the game's main character, Cloud Strife.

The title saw many positive reviews, with most of its negative comments coming from players who wished it was available through Steam, their PC gaming platform of choice.

Those comments can now be put to rest as PC users can dive into the remake on Steam, whether on their PC directly or through their Steam Library with their Steam Deck.

