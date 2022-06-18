Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade makes Steam debut alongside Deck support: System requirements and more

As part of the Final Fantasy 7's (FF7) 25th Anniversary Celebration, Square Enix announced a variety of projects related to the 1997 PS1 JRPG classic. The livestream included the announcement of stuff like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion, and the Steam version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade (FF7RI). The enhanced version of 2020's PlayStation 4 JRPG was an Epic Games Store exclusive when it made its PC debut last year.

Additionally, it will also be compatible with Valve's portable PC, the Steam Deck. The number of Deck verified games is increasing daily, and to see a major title such as this get confirmed right away is a win for PC gamers. The game is available right now via the game's official Steam store page. But can your PC run it?

System requirements for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

The Steam page for the game also lists the specs needed to run the JRPG smoothly. Here's a rundown of the minimum and recommended specifications:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (ver. 2004 or later)

Windows 10 64-bit (ver. 2004 or later) Processor: AMD FX-8350 / Intel Core i5-3330

AMD FX-8350 / Intel Core i5-3330 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 480 / NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 780 (3GB VRAM)

AMD Radeon RX 480 / NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 780 (3GB VRAM) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 100 GB available space

These specifications can run the game at 1080p (1920x1080). No further details are mentioned but it is presumably at 30 FPS and Low settings

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (ver. 2004 or later)

Windows 10 64-bit (ver. 2004 or later) Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3100 / Intel Core i7-3770

AMD Ryzen 3 3100 / Intel Core i7-3770 Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB VRAM)

AMD Radeon RX 5700 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB VRAM) DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 100 GB available space

This targets 1440p resolution (2560x1440). It presumably allows 60 FPS at High settings. Gamers should note that the game supports a maximum of 4K resolution (3840 x 2160).

FF7RI is easily one of the best-looking Unreal Engine 4 games of this generation. Impeccably-detailed character models, plenty of flashy on-screen particle effects, and great use of lighting are the highlights of this game. So it is no surprise that pushing the game to its best requires specs leaning towards the higher side.

What is Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade about?

FINAL FANTASY VII @finalfantasyvii



We're celebrating two years since the launch of Final Fantasy VII Remake with a look back at Roche, who rides a vehicle with the same number of wheels 🏍️



Learn more about him on the Final Fantasy Portal Site: Two's the magic number today.We're celebrating two years since the launch of Final Fantasy VII Remake with a look back at Roche, who rides a vehicle with the same number of wheels 🏍️Learn more about him on the Final Fantasy Portal Site: sqex.link/z7dw Two's the magic number today.We're celebrating two years since the launch of Final Fantasy VII Remake with a look back at Roche, who rides a vehicle with the same number of wheels 🏍️Learn more about him on the Final Fantasy Portal Site: sqex.link/z7dw https://t.co/qEspauchvU

As mentioned previously, Intergrade is the enhanced version of 2020's FF7R. The remake was a reimagining of the 1997 JRPG featuring brand new visuals, a tweaked narrative, and an overhauled combat system. Compared to the original, the gameplay is now real-time, although there is a toned-down 'turn-based' mode.

The narrative follows Cloud Strife, a member of SOLDIER, which is an elite group of the megacorporation Shinra. After realizing the company's evil plans to harvest the planet's life force for their own use, Cloud teams up with other allies against Shinra called Avalanche.

