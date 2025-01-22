FFXIV: How to use the Market Board

Like most MMOs, FFXIV includes an Auction House in the form of the Market Board. You can find these in pretty much every capital city along with a few other places scattered throughout the world — such as every housing area in the game. Typically, your house won’t be too far away from one of these useful Market Boards. As long as you have access to one and a bit of extra gil, you can purchase almost anything your heart desires — mounts, equipment, gear dyes, you name it.

You can even buy vegetables to change the color of your chocobo over time in Final Fantasy XIV. If you’re still new to FFXIV and don’t know how to take advantage of the Market Board, here’s a short guide.

How does the Market Board work in FFXIV?

The Market Board is a series of connected player markets in FFXIV. As long as an item can be sold — many are prohibited from being sold this way — the odds are that you’ll find it here. Each time a new patch drops and new equipment can be crafted, you can come to a Market Board and purchase it from some enterprising player — provided you can afford it. That’s the hardest part of all.

Just find your nearest local board and start throwing money around! (Image via Square Enix)

All you have to do is interact with one of the Market Boards listed below in FFXIV, and you can begin searching for the item(s) of your dreams. Here are all the current locations — except for the ones in the various housing areas.

Limsa Lominsa (La Noscea): Lower Decks (5.7, 12.0), Hawker’s Alley

Lower Decks (5.7, 12.0), Hawker’s Alley Ul’dah (Thanalan): Steps of Thal (13.3, 9.5): Sapphire Avenue Exchange

Steps of Thal (13.3, 9.5): Sapphire Avenue Exchange Gridania (The Black Shroud): Old Gridania (14.4, 8.3): Leatherworkers’ Guild and Shaded Bower

Old Gridania (14.4, 8.3): Leatherworkers’ Guild and Shaded Bower Ishgard (Coerthas): The Pillars (8.1, 10.3): The Jeweled Crozier

The Pillars (8.1, 10.3): The Jeweled Crozier Kugane (Hingashi): Kogane Dori (11.2, 12.2): Kogane Dori Markets

Kogane Dori (11.2, 12.2): Kogane Dori Markets The Crystarium (Novrandt): Musica Universalis (10.2, 13.8): Musica Universalis Markets

Musica Universalis (10.2, 13.8): Musica Universalis Markets Old Sharlayan (The Northern Empty): The Agora (11.5, 10.5): Old Sharlayan Aetheryte Plaza

The Agora (11.5, 10.5): Old Sharlayan Aetheryte Plaza Tuliyollal (Yok Tural): Bayside Bevy (13.4, 13.6): Bayside Bevy Marketplace

Then it’s just a matter of searching for what you want on the FFXIV market boards. Want to purchase a mount? You have to know the item that you’re seeking, such as the Venturous Kamuy Fife. Then, type the name in the search bar — if you don’t remember the whole name of something, you can also select Partial Match. After that, select the desired item, agree to pay, and select Okay. If completed successfully, the item will be in your inventory.

Some mounts can even be found — but they aren't usually cheap (Image via Square Enix)

If you want to sell items on the Market Board in FFXIV, you need to have a Retainer and some free space in their market selling section (Items for Sale section in the Retainer menu). Just click on your nearest Summoning Bell, select the Retainer of your choice, and find the item you want to sell among your inventories.

Select Compare Prices to see what the current prices are on your server, then price your item accordingly. You don’t want to ruin the price, but if you make it too high, people may not buy it — there’s a lot of competition out there.

Is it safe to use third-party aggregator Market Board websites like Universalis?

You can find which retainer is selling what, and where, thanks to Universalis (Image via Square Enix)

It’s perfectly safe to use Market Board aggregator websites like Universalis — you can’t buy items on it, anyway! It’s only used to aggregate the prices on various servers, so you can find the cheapest place to buy or the best place to sell items.

It’s not a place where you purchase items, so it’s very safe. You never even have to log in, if you don’t want to — which is done through Discord. Like Saddlebag Exchange and GarlandTools, Market Board websites are safe third-party sites to use for Final Fantasy XIV.

