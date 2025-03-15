10 years later, Final Fantasy XIV will finally update the Sprint ability in patch 7.2

Final Fantasy XIV’s patch 7.2 is coming soon, and thanks to the Live Letter 86 and the FFXIV fan translation group, we know there are going to be some important changes made to Sprinting and Mounting. One of the downsides to the Live Letter is that it’s always in Japanese — which does make sense. However, subtitles would certainly go a long way for the English-speaking audience. That said, alongside the patch release date and a massive amount of content updates, balance fixes, and story additions, we are also getting some quality-of-life changes.

Perhaps my favorite update to FFXIV — even beyond the changes made to farming Relic Weapons — is the Sprint adjustment. However, it’s only for out-of-combat, but the changes are still very much a godsend. Here’s what you can expect.

Useful changes are coming to the Sprint and mount mechanics in Final Fantasy XIV 7.2

When the Final Fantasy XIV 7.2 update drops on March 25, 2024, players are going to be treated to an important series of changes around Sprint and Mount mechanics. When players use Sprint, and it wears off outside of combat, you will still have enhanced movement speed under the “Jog” status.

In addition to a better Sprint, you won't have to stand around waiting on your mount (Image via Square Enix)

The only real downside is that we don’t know if this only affects players inside of Sanctuary areas or for all out-of-combat situations. The better move would be all out-of-combat situations, but we’ll just have to wait and see what the patch notes say. Either way, it’s a really nice addition to the game, as getting around some of the larger cities is remarkably tedious.

Furthermore, when players are exploring the new Cosmic Exploration area, you will have a perma-sprint button — Cosmo Sprint — only useable in these areas. This will make the new Crafting/Gathering area of Cosmic Exploration far more enjoyable, given that you won’t have to slowly plod across these fresh planets all the time.

When it comes to mounts, players won’t have to stop, stand still, and wait to summon their mounts anymore. You’ll be able to summon them while on the move, which is a major change. It’s not one of the biggest changes the game has ever seen, but it will certainly make movement just a little smoother and more enjoyable overall.

