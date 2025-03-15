Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail update 7.2 receives March release date

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is about to get a titanic update with patch 7.2, and now we know the March 2025 release date. This might be one of the biggest updates for the Square Enix MMO in recent times. We’ll start to work on Relic Weapons, the new Field Operation area will open up its first zone, and we’ll also be able to take part in Cosmic Exploration — something we admittedly should have been doing in Endwalker.

Ad

Nonetheless, it will be jam-packed with content, including story updates, new trials, dungeons, a new Unreal Trial, and balance updates. One example of a major change is how melee DPS are going to get a DPS boost, something they have sorely needed. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long because the Final Fantasy XIV update 7.2 arrives on March 25, 2025.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail 7.2 drops in late March 2025

On March 25, 2025, Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail 7.2 drops, and with it an absolute mountain of content. Some of the content admittedly will be dropping later in the patch cycle, but we have so much to look forward to. Unfortunately, there's also some bad news: The Mogole Treasure Trove event ends with the launch of 7.2.

Ad

Trending

Ad

A good chunk of the content will hit on 7.2’s launch, but the rest will hit on patch 7.25, which will come on a later date. From the big (The Underkeep dungeon/New MSQ update), to the likely comical and fun (new Cornservant quest), to changes to how the Sprint spell works, there’s simply a lot to love in this update.

With the March 25 release date of Final Fantasy XIV also comes some Melee DPS boosts, and even a new Dye color: Metallic Green. With the DPS boost for melee jobs, we’ll also see a tiny nerf for Pictomancer, along with some changes to Black Mage. The changes sound like a nerf, but also make the class easier to play, so it’s up to you how you feel about it.

Ad

More Duty Support was added to the game from earlier content, which began in update 6.1. This time, players will be able to use Duty Support for The Sunken Temple of Qarn.

There are minor Quality-of-Life changes that will, in general, make Final Fantasy XIV a more enjoyable game to play in patch 7.2. You won’t have to wait long either, because this update hits next week, but be prepared for that 24 hour downtime.

Ad

At a later date, the 7.25 update will hit, and players will have a new Allied Society quest to pick up — The Mamool Ja (gathering classes only), and can begin their Relic Weapon grind while also taking part in the Occult Crescent.

Check out our other Final Fantasy XIV guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback