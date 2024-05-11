Final Fantasy 14's Make It Rain campaign returns - Duration, New Rewards, and more

One of Final Fantasy 14’s most beloved events is back: The Make It Rain campaign! It’s the best way to unlock massive piles of MGP (Manderville Gold Saucer Points) without winning the in-game lottery! If you’re looking to buy one of those incredibly expensive mounts within the Gold Saucer, this is the best time to put in some work and start racking point gold. However, it’s only going to be available for a limited time.

In addition, there’s also going to be a quest attached to the Make It Rain campaign in Final Fantasy 14, starting with the quest Of Impish Importance. It fits the theme of this version of the event, which is “March on, Imps!”.

What is the Make It Rain campaign in Final Fantasy 14 and how long does it last?

Get ready to spend that MGP! (Image via Square Enix)

The Make It Rain campaign starts again in Final Fantasy 14 on May 15, 2024 (1 am PDT) and ends on May 31, 2024 (7:59 am PDT). It’s a beloved seasonal event, wherein players can farm extra MGP to buy cards, mounts, or any other cosmetics they want at the Manderville Gold Saucer.

If you want that 2M MGP Sabotender Emperador mount, this event is the perfect time. During its course, all MGP rewards go up by 50% - this includes Fashion Reports, so you won’t want to miss out on those either. In addition, items offered in previous events may be obtainable again via the Campaign Attendant.

Another note from Square Enix is that, during the Make It Rain campaign in Final Fantasy 14, the Crystal Tower striker, Monster Toss machine, Cuff-a-Cur machine, and several other prizes can be purchased at a reduced MGP cost from the Campaign Attendant.

Final Fantasy 14’s Make It Rain campaign features a new quest and rewards

Something new and fresh for the Make It Rain campaign in Final Fantasy 14 is the quest chain. Of Impish Importance can be undertaken by players at Level 15 in a combat job, and must also have completed The Gridanian Envoy, The Ul’dahn Envoy, or The Lominsan Envoy.

Once you do, head to Ul’dah - Steps of Nald (X: 9.4, Y: 9.2) and speak to Quevain, once the event has begun. They will start you down the path for this quest, where there are a few truly incredible items available. You can unlock a cosmetic outfit: Imp Head and Imp Suit - so you can look like a Kappa.

In addition, there’s the Cactuar Dining Table and Senor Sabotender Chronometer for your House/Free Company House. The actual details of this quest are still unknown, but players will be able to start them as soon as the Make It Rain campaign begins in FF14.

For players looking for something else to do in the meantime, the Yo-Kai Watch collaboration event is currently ongoing, to unlock a wealth of cool cosmetics, and mounts.