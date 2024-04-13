Final Fantasy 14 announces Yo-Kai Watch collab is coming back soon

During the latest Live Letter, Final Fantasy 14’s developers announced the popular Yo-Kai Watch collaboration is coming back. One of the game’s more popular cross-branded events, players will collect a series of Yo-Kai Watch Medals, to unlock some incredible cosmetic rewards for their accounts. Weapons and mounts can be acquired, but they will only be available for a limited time.

It’s currently unknown when the event will end, but it’s likely to be toward the release of a major patch, or the next expansion—Dawntrail. However, we do have some information about the Final Fantasy 14 x Yo-Kai Watch collaboration, so let’s dive into what we know so far.

Final Fantasy 14’s Yo-Kai Watch collaboration is returning this month

According to the Live Letter from the Producer and Final Fantasy 14 X.com account, the Yo-Kai Watch collaboration will begin again on April 24, 2024. While it doesn’t appear that any new weapons were added to the game for classes that missed out (Reaper and Sage), a new Framer’s Kit will be available.

That was teased when the item list was revealed for the Final Fantasy 16 collaboration that recently started. The Framer’s Kit was among the items disclosed, so fans could surmise that the collaboration was coming back. Unfortunately, there is no confirmed ending date at this time, but Square Enix usually gives plenty of time for this event, as there’s a lot of grinding to do in it.

What is the Final Fantasy 14 x Yo-Kai Watch collaboration event?

One of the mounts you can unlock in this event (Image via Square Enix)

The Final Fantasy 14 Yo-Kai Watch collaboration event will likely take place over several weeks, possibly months. Players can take part once they’ve hit Level 15 on a combat class, and have completed one of the following Main Scenario Quests:

The Gridanian Envoy

The Lominsan Envoy

The Ul’dahn Envoy

At that point, they can head to (9.2, 9.1) in Ul’dah, Steps of Nald to speak with the Poor-heeled Youth to begin the quest chain. It will likely start the exact same way as last time. Players will equip a Yo-Kai watch, and complete Final Fantasy 14 FATEs in designated areas to collect Yo-Kai Medals.

You will start off with one of the Yo-Kai minions that you pick, but you will collect the others as you go. The following Yo-Kai are confirmed to be in the game:

Jibanyan

Komasan

USApyon

Whisper

Shogunyan

Hovernyan

Komajiro

Noko

Venoct

Kyubi

Robonyan F-type

Blizzaria

Manjimutt

Lord Enma

Lord Ananta

Zazel

Damona

The FF14 x Yo-Kai Watch weapon set for Paladins (Image via Square Enix)

Once players have found 13 of the 17 Yo-Kai in the game, they can be summoned as allies, and even collect a few mounts. There are also cute, Yo-Kai Watch-themed weapons for many of the classes in the game, with the Paladin one seen above. You can trade in the medals to The Wandering Executive in The Gold Saucer (5.2, 6.9).

The Yo-Kai watch collaboration with Final Fantasy 14 is one of the game’s most popular collaborative events, and will be available for a limited time, starting on April 24, 2024.