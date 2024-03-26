Final Fantasy 14 x Final Fantasy 16 Crossover event start date, rewards, and other details

Fans have eagerly anticipated the Final Fantasy 14 x Final Fantasy 16 Crossover event ever since Naoki Yoshida, Game Director of Final Fantasy 14 and Producer of Final Fantasy 16, jokingly mentioned it in an interview last year. They'll be pleased to learn it was finally announced at Pax East, along with numerous other forthcoming game changes and updates.

Final Fantasy 14 x Final Fantasy 16 Crossover event will commence on April 2, 2024. This will include a new questline, boss battle, and numerous rewards for players to enjoy. Given its reputation for being one of the best MMORPGs with an immersive storyline, many are curious about how this event's narrative will be integrated into the existing world of Final Fantasy 14.

Final Fantasy 14 x Final Fantasy 16 Crossover event start date and end date

A Land on Fire questline in Final Fantasy 14 (Image via Square Enix)

The Final Fantasy 14 x Final Fantasy 16 Crossover event is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 1:00 am PDT. It will run throughout April, concluding on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 7:59 am PDT.

To participate in this event, dubbed "The Path Infernal," players must start the "A Land on Fire" questline by speaking with the Neophyte Adventurer located in Ul'dah, Steps of Nald (X: 8.8, Y: 9.8).

Here are the requirements for this event:

Minimum Level Requirement: Level 50

Level 50 Prerequisite Quest: The Ultimate Weapon

The Ultimate Weapon is the final Main Scenario questline for patch 2.0 in Final Fantasy 14 - A Realm Reborn. So, new players looking to participate in this event will have to complete the base game's main storyline.

Final Fantasy 14 x Final Fantasy 16 Crossover event rewards

Players can acquire numerous rewards by participating in the Crossover event (Image via Square Enix)

Players can acquire the following rewards by participating in this event:

Armor

Body: Metian Vest

Metian Vest Hands: Metian Gauntlets

Metian Gauntlets Legs: Metian Chausses

Metian Chausses Feet: Metian Sollerets

Mount

Torgal Whistle

Minion

Torgal Pup

Triple Triad Card

Clive Rosfield Card

Orchestrion Rolls

Tonitrua ex Machina Orchestrion Roll

Idylls of the Empire Orchestrion Roll

Forevermore - The Grand Duchy of Rosaria Orchestrion Roll

Before the Storm - Caer Norvent Orchestrion Roll

The State of the Realm Orchestrion Roll

Who I Really Am Orchestrion Roll

Away (Refrain) Orchestrion Roll

To Sail Forbidden Seas Orchestrion Roll

Find the Flame Orchestrion Roll

Land of Eikons Orchestrion Roll

At Pax East, alongside the announcement of the Final Fantasy 14 x Final Fantasy 16 Crossover event, the release date for the upcoming Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail expansion was also revealed.

