When is Final Fantasy 14 coming to Xbox Series X/S? 

Final Fantasy 14’s release date on Xbox Series X/S has finally been confirmed in the recent Xbox Partner Preview. The event that took place on March 6, 2024, provided further details on the release and mentioned that the Xbox release of the MMO will be on March 21, 2024.

The new expansion contains the Dawntrail saga, and the new content is likely going to be one of the reasons many Xbox users would get the MMO for themselves.

Final Fantasy 14 is currently available as an open beta on the Xbox Series X/S. It only contains the base game, along with the A Realm Reborn and the Heavensward and Stormblood expansions.

There are no playtime restrictions, but there is a level cap of 70 that you will be able to enjoy if you intend to try the game out before its official release on Microsoft’s console.

Final Fantasy 14 Xbox Series X/S release date revealed

Expand Tweet

Final Fantasy 14 will officially be released on the Xbox Series X/S on Thursday, March 21, 2024. You will also be able to enjoy a Started Edition of the game if you have subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. But do keep in mind that the Started edition will only be valid from March 21 to April 19, 2024.

Additionally, with the full release of the MMO, the game's open beta version will no longer be available. Once Final Fantasy 14 officially drops on the Xbox Series X/S, current and new players will be able to link their Microsoft and Square Enix accounts.

The MMO's Xbox edition will also be available for purchase from the Microsoft store. It will have the following editions and features that you will be able to get your hands on:

Starter Edition

Complete Edition

Endwalker Expansion (standalone purchase for Starter owners)

Expand Tweet

Final Fantasy 14 coming to the Series X/S has been one of the most anticipated releases for Xbox fans this month. It will be quite interesting to see how well the MMO does on the new platform, especially with the Dawntrail expansion going live on March 23, 2024.