What to expect from Final Fantasy 14 in 2024: Xbox test, Dawntrail, major updates, and more

If you want to know what to expect from Final Fantasy 14 in 2024, here’s what we know so far. Square Enix keeps the features and updates for their hit MMO a secret for much of the year, unlike other developers like Blizzard Entertainment. That doesn’t mean we don't have adequate information or resources. From the previous Fan Fests through the upcoming Fan Fest Tokyo 2024, there’s plenty to share with the FF14 audience. We will update this article throughout 2024 so you always know what’s on the way.

The focus here is on the major updates that add quality changes. Thus, if you want to know what to expect from Final Fantasy 14 in 2024, make sure to stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all of the latest. From patches to expansions, we’ve got everything you need to know.

Final Fantasy 14’s Patch 6.5 Part 2 coming in Mid-January 2024

Part 1 of Final Fantasy 14’s patch 6.5 was released in October 2023. Part 2 of this patch, which features a series of additional quests and features, will be released in January 2024. The official release date has not been given, but it likely will be at Fan Fest Tokyo 2024.

Part 2, 6.55, will feature plenty of things to do. Players will have Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures, updates to the Manderville Weapons, and Endwalker Tribal Alliance Quests.

The final Main Story Quests of Endwalker will also be unlocked, as will more quests in the Tataru’s Grand Endeavor side quest storyline. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a bit longer for a release date.

Another important aspect of the 6.55 lifetime is the start of The Path Infernal, a limited-time event starring Clive Rosfield of Final Fantasy 16. It should not provide major spoilers for FF16, so players who have not experienced it should feel safe to play. The big takeaway, though, is that there will be a Torgal mount, minion, and a Clive Rosfield outfit for both genders.

Final Fantasy 14’s Xbox Test to begin in Early 2024

During Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest London, Phil Spencer himself confirmed the Xbox version of FF14 is coming. The MMO will only be available on Xbox Series X|S consoles, and there is a release window of Summer 2024.

During the 6.55 patch, a beta test of the Xbox version of the game will be available to try out. That means it’s likely to appear in late January or early February. The date for this will also likely be revealed during Fan Fest.

Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail to be released in Summer 2024

Dawntrail, the next expansion to Final Fantasy 14, is coming in Summer 2024. During the previous two Fan Fest conventions, the developers teased some of the content that will be on the way. We know that two new jobs will launch with the expansion, along with limited job.

Only one of these classes has been revealed so far - the melee DPS Viper. It is likely that, during Fan Fest 2024, fans will see the ranged magic job be revealed. There’s been wide speculation on what the remaining two jobs could be, but nothing concrete yet.

Another major feature will be a Final Fantasy 11-themed Alliance Raid. Titled “Echoes of Vana’diel”, players will see familiar faces and foes from the classic Final Fantasy 11 MMO, which is still running to this day.

Known as a “journey of discovery”, the Warrior of Light and friends will travel to The New World, Tural. They will ultimately take part in a story that will help determine the land’s new ruler and will divide the Scions.

Two Allied Tribes have also been revealed so far: The Pelupelu and Moblins. There are a wealth of changes and updates coming as well, such as a graphical update and the ability to add an additional dye color to gear pieces.

Final Fantasy 14 to receive various major updates throughout mid-late 2024

Throughout the rest of 2024, Final Fantasy 14 will receive quite a few major updates. These will add more story quests, a Relic weapon chain with almost 100% certainty, and new dungeons.

Fans have no idea when or what these will include - only that they will arrive throughout the year. Once we know what these will be, we’ll update you accordingly.

If you want to know what to expect in Final Fantasy 14 in 2024, stay tuned. It promises to be an exciting year, and they’ll have to work hard to compete with the other MMOs, with additional content coming next year.