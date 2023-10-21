Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest London highlights: New job, upcoming content, and more

During the Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest London, fans had a great deal of news coming their way. Thanks to Naoki Yoshida (Yoshi-P), a series of teases and reveals came out not only for the upcoming Dawntrail expansion but for the current expansion as well. Exciting new classes, collaborations, teases of the upcoming Dawntrail areas, and so much more were shown in the hour-long presentation at the ExCel London Center.

Today, we’ll go over the big highlights, with further details coming soon. Unfortunately, not everything was revealed at Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest London, as the Tokyo show will take place in early 2024. That said, it was a very good day for long-time fans of Square Enix’s MMORPGs - both of them.

Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest London reveals melee DPS class: Viper

Expand Tweet

Perhaps the biggest announcement was the first of Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail’s two classes: The melee DPS Viper. Unfortunately, it was not a Corsair or Pirate, as we predicted previously, but something new. Yoshi-P stated that the class known as “Viper” is brand-new to the franchise. It was developed especially for the Dawntrail expansion.

Being a dual-wielding class, they use a pair of unique swords that can be combined into one dual-sided blade. Their strikes look fast and deadly, as the Viper class deftly took care of a Morbol in the video they teased. The Viper can also channel a special power through its Soul Crystal to increase their overall damage potential. This wasn’t elaborated in great detail, but more information will come soon.

While we didn’t see any attack names of the new Viper class, we know that it’s a level 80 job and requires Dawntrail. It’s not linked to any of the other jobs in the game but does use the same dexterity-based gear as the Ninja does.

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail to receive epic Final Fantasy 11 Alliance raid

Expand Tweet

While there will be tons of new dungeons and raid content battles to participate in, one important one was revealed during the event - Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail will receive an Alliance Raid based on Final Fantasy 11! Titled “Echoes of Vana’diel”, it will reportedly be something that long-time fans and recent players of FFXI will be able to enjoy.

As someone who played FFXI in the very beginning, this is great news. Every so often, I return to the game with a few friends, so I cannot wait to find out what will come to the more modern Square Enix MMO. We can also likely expect some amazing FFXI-themed equipment to drop there.

Final Fantasy 14 reveals one of the upcoming beast tribes: Moblins

Expand Tweet

No, not the monsters from The Legend of Zelda. Moblins are the cousins of the Goblin race already in Final Fantasy 14. While physically, they look similar, they have different skills and abilities than the Goblins.

Moblins specialize in gathering materials. They’re said to be able to gather any useful materials, no matter how rare they are. So it sounds like they will be the crafting Beast Tribe that appears sometime in the FF14 expansion’s lifetime, though it’s unclear if they will be in the game at launch.

Final Fantasy 14 x Final Fantasy 16 Collaboration revealed: The Path Infernal

Expand Tweet

Of course, FF14’s Producer, Yoshi-P, spoke to Final Fantasy 16’s director, Naoki Yoshida, to ensure a collaboration between the two games would happen. Coming soon to FF14 is The Path Infernal. Players will fight alongside Clive and unlock some stunning cosmetics.

The story has not been revealed, but Yoshi-P said that it won’t spoil the main story of FF16, at least not too badly. The big takeaways are the Torgal mount, the chibi-Torgal minion, and, of course, the Clive outfit that can be used on both genders.

This is only a portion of the information given to fans during Final Fantasy 14’s London Fan Fest presentation. From upcoming zones to a new limited class, we’ll cover much of this separately. Please stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more FF14 information throughout the weekend.