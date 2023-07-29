Cracking the code: What could Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail's new classes be?

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail confirmed the arrival of two DPS classes. One is ranged, while the other presents a magical ranged option. There has been plenty of speculation, even a few hours after the announcement took place. As always, there’s likely a hint or teaser in the presentation from Naoki Yoshida. While this is all speculation, we’ve tried deciphering what will be added to FF14.

None of this is confirmed until Naoki Yoshida makes an official announcement. While this is expected to be addressed during the London Fan Fest later this year, there are some hints to discuss.

What could Final Fantasy 14’s new DPS classes be in Dawntrail?

Perhaps the most obvious is the ranged magical DPS caster in Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail. As far as classes go, we have several casters already. Time Mage doesn’t seem likely, nor does Green Mage.

What do you think will come next? (Image via Square Enix)

However, we must look at Yoshi-P’s shirt from the Keynote Speech at Fan Fest. The director and producer of Final Fantasy 14 took care to remove his first shirt, revealing one featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

FF14 already has a Ninja class, and the point of discussion is jobs, not races. Besides, Stormblood featured a turtle race with the Kojin. Instead, we look at the Turtles themselves: Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo. These Renaissance men were painters, inventors, and geniuses of their time.

So with that in mind, Painter is likely to be the magical job. It would be simple enough to find inspiration in other games. Players could use a huge paintbrush to conjure magical beasts to fight for them or to deal direct magical damage.

A new swordsman could be flashier and more intense than Samurai (Image via Square Enix)

While it could also be something like an Artificer, given Leonardo’s love of creating fantastic devices, Painter seems more plausible. Unfortunately, there’s less to go on when it comes to the physical DPS class.

Considering the Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail physical classes that could appear, Pirate or Corsair seem more reasonable assumptions. This mostly came down to the aesthetics of the Hume character on the boat in the trailer.

It would be apropos to the setting and arrive as a flashy, sword-swinging class. They could also take inspiration from the Final Fantasy 11 class. It wouldn’t undermine the Samurai either, as they’re distinctly different swordsmen.

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail isn’t coming out until Summer 2024, but it’s quite exciting to consider what new classes will grace the game. Sadly, no new tanks or healers, as it’s all DPS classes in this expansion. Check out this article to learn more about Final Fantasy 14 coming to Xbox.