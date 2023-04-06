What are the best DPS classes in Final Fantasy XIV PVP (Update 6.38)

PVP is a fairly interesting element in Final Fantasy XIV, especially the mode's DPS classes. While all the classes are fun to play in casual or rated player vs. player action, not all of them are equal. What makes FFXIV’s PVP so much more fun is that you don’t have to worry about a vast assortment of skills. Each class has a specific set of class skills, and if they have combos, they're bound to one button to make life a little bit easier.

Even if you don’t like certain classes in PVE, they could feel significantly different, even easier, when PVPing in Final Fantasy XIV. One of the best parts of Square Enix’s popular MMO is that they don’t heavily nerf classes. Although classes may occasionally get nerfed, more often than not, they're fairly balanced. Their design philosophy tends to lean more towards buffing weaker classes rather than nerfing strong ones. If you want to PVP as a DPS class, here are the best classes.

What DPS classes dominate PVP in Final Fantasy XIV?

Melee-Ranged DPS

Dragoon

Ninja

Reaper

As there are quite a few melee range DPS classes in Final Fantasy XIV, it can certainly be a difficult choice. Personally, when I PVP, I tend to play a White Mage, but I also like to PVP with DPS classes to farm up additional EXP.

Physical DPS dominates the Crystal Conflict, in particular. This is due to the smaller size of the arena, where players have nowhere to hide from powerful melee combos. It’s definitely harder for these classes to excel in the battlegrounds in Final Fantasy XIV, but they still can. Especially if they get the drop on a healer, they can demolish them in no time.

One of the major reasons as to why Dragoon is so effective in Final Fantasy XIV PVP is the simplicity of the class. Dragoon has fairly complicated rotations in PVE, which can definitely frustrate new players. When PVPing, the combos are made easy, the damage dealt is much higher, and they have an incredibly useful Limit Break.

Being able to jump off the screen and be untargetable is something that's definitely quite satisfying. They can dive bomb into an area to deal plenty of damage and get to pick where they drop within a limited period of time. Although Dragoon can seem frustrating to some, it's certainly not the case in PVP.

Ninja was recently nerfed (ever so slightly) but I think it’s still easily one of the best classes in Final Fantasy XIV's PVP. Although Ninja remains a fairly complicated class, I see several Ninjas running around battlegrounds and deleting enemies with impunity. As such, three skills (Fuma Shuriken, Hyosho Ranryu, and Goka Mekkyaku) had their ranges reduced by a small margin.

It’s certainly harder than Dragoon to master, but the sheer damage and speed you can potentially output is rewarding. You should also consider Reaper as a class that can lock people down with CC while dealing massive damage. Additionally, this class looks incredibly cool. They have a Limit Break that's fairly powerful, and with a low cooldown, you’re going to want to use it often.

Ranged DPS

Dancer (Physical)

Black Mage (Magical)

Ranged DPS, either magical or physical, are far more powerful in battlegrounds. You can safely cast from a distance, with each option having its own pros and cons. Sadly, two of the ranged physical DPS are a bit on the mediocre side. If you want to use ranged physical, you should go with Dancer.

In addition to the class being fast-moving and easy to play, it was recently buffed. In patch 6.38, their healing potency was increased, which is never a bad thing. This class has excellent one-on-one burst damage, but they fall off against multiple targets.

When it comes to magical damage, Summoners are pretty amazing, but they lag behind Final Fantasy XIV’s best caster, Black Mage. They were buffed last year and have yet to be nerfed, so there’s no reason not to play Black Mage. Their cast times are solid, and the damage they deal is incredible. Although Summoner and Red Mage are good choices, if you really want to nuke players into the ground, go with the classic.

These are the best Final Fantasy XIV DPS classes for your PVP adventures. Granted, all of these classes are great, and some players may differ in their opinions. Personally, these were the most satisfying and powerful while farming PVP gear and achievements.

