Final Fantasy XIV server downtime today (April 3): Maintenance schedule, expected updates, and more

To prepare for the North American server upgrade, Final Fantasy XIV is going to have an All Worlds Maintenance period. This has already begun at the time of writing and will likely last for a significant amount of time. Once the servers return online, players will have access to a brand new patch with some content to tide them over until patch 6.4. While 6.4 is going to be a major and important update, the next 6.38 patch is also going to have things to look forward to.

Although the specifics of this upcoming patch haven't been revealed yet, there are a few elements that are known. Thankfully, when this extended server maintenance ends in Final Fantasy XIV, North American players won't have to do anything. Their server locations won't be adjusted, and all of their data will be transferred to the new servers. Here’s what players need to know.

How long will Final Fantasy XIV’s All Worlds maintenance last?

A 24-hour maintenance period is certainly rare in Final Fantasy XIV, but that’s what we’re getting for patch 6.38. Square Enix recently revealed that they would be upgrading the hardware of the North American Data Centers. To do so, all worlds will be taken down for 24 hours while the NA servers are being upgraded.

This means that from April 3, 2023 (3:00 am PT) to April 4, 2023 (3:00 am PT), all Final Fantasy XIV worlds will be inaccessible. The team apologized for the extended downtime, but confirmed that the game would be back up with the latest patch on April 4, 2023.

While the full patch notes for 6.38 aren’t available now, there are some features that players know are coming, thanks to the most recent Live Letter from the Producer. There will be some PVP action adjustments, but the classes and specifics haven't been revealed.

Crystalline Conflict Season Six will officially begin after the NA Data Center Hardware Replacement is completed. Pandaemonium Abyssos (Savage) will have its weekly restriction removed, so players can repeatedly go through it in their search for rewards.

The next major update will be 6.4, including a wealth of content, such as new Blue Mage updates, the Voidcast Dais Trial, and so much more. At the moment, there's no official release date for that patch, but we will keep you up-to-date on all Final Fantasy XIV news as and when it's revealed.

