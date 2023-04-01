How to unlock free Stormblood expansion for Final Fantasy XIV Starter Edition

If you have the Final Fantasy XIV Starter Edition, there’s some great news for you. For a limited period of time, you can unlock Stormblood for free. Being the second expansion of FFXIV, it takes players to the Far East, where they must lead rebellions against the Garlean Empire. Although the conflict rages on beyond this expansion, it takes players to gorgeous renditions of familiar locations such as Doma from Final Fantasy VI.

While this is only available to players who own the Final Fantasy XIV Starter Edition, it's a free expansion that those players will have access to permanently. As the Endwalker expansion is winding up, those players who are finishing up the free trial and looking for more content won’t have to wait for a very long time. Here’s what you need to know about claiming your free expansion.

Don’t miss your free copy of Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood

There’s never a shortage of content in Final Fantasy XIV, one of the biggest and most interesting MMOs in the world. Square Enix recently revealed that, as part of a new promotion, certain players will be able to claim the Stormblood expansion for a limited period of time.

If you own the Final Fantasy XIV Starter Edition, you have a set amount of time until when you can claim your free expansion. As such, it's available right now and will be free to claim until May 8, 2023 at 6:59 am PDT.

Fortunately, you don't have to already own the Starter Edition to make use of this deal, so you can purchase it during this time frame and unlock Stormblood for free. This purchase is free on all clients - PlayStation, PC (Steam/PC Client), and Mac.

Claim on PC

The expansion will be free to purchase on PC, Mac, and Steam clients. Purchase and receive your code.

Log into Mog Station with your Square Enix account.

Select your Service Account that you want to register the code on.

Select “Additional Expansions” and follow the on-screen instructions.

Claim on PlayStation

This expansion is free to purchase on PS4/PS5 consoles.

There are no codes to claim. You'll be prompted to link the Stormblood license whenever you log in next.

If you're interested in claiming this free content and own the Final Fantasy XIV Starter Edition, that's all there is to it. Released back in 2017, Stormblood was an expansion that's jam-packed with intense stories, two new jobs (Samurai and Red Mage), as well as plenty of amazing mounts, trials, and raids to take part in.

As the Warrior of Light, you will aid rebellions in both Ala Mhigo and Doma, both of which are under the oppressive boot of the Garlean Empire. Once you’ve completed the Heavensward expansion, you can head right into this expansion.

As such, there’s still plenty of time to unlock this expansion. The availability officially began on March 27 and will last until May 8, 2023. This is on top of a Free Login Campaign, which ends at the same time.

Anyone who purchased FFXIV and registered the game and has an inactive account (for at least 30 days) can return for free. There’s never been a better time to jump back into Square Enix’s hit MMO.

