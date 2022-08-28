How to acquire Eureka weapons in Final Fantasy XIV?

Eureka weapons are some of the most powerful items that players can obtain from the Stormblood expansion of Final Fantasy XIV. They are only usable in Stormblood expansion content, but those who carry them around in any other expansion can add them to their glamor chest.

Each expansion in Final Fantasy XIV offers its own special line of weapons and the Eureka set may be one of the most sought after. Players can get one by completing the job questlines of Stormblood.

How to get Eureka weapons in Final Fantasy XIV?

Eureka is a dangerous zone in Final Fantasy XIV (Image via Square Enix)

Eureka weapons can be found, crafted, and upgraded in the Eureka area. This is unlocked in the Stormblood expansion by completing the "And we shall call it Eureka" Quest in Rhalgr's Reach.

This will require players to reach at least level 70, finish up Stormblood's main story quest, and successfully complete the level 70 job quest that is handpicked by the player.

The base Eureka weapon will be a Relic that is earned from the questline. It is an Antiquated weapon of whatever class the player belongs to, rewarded once the job quest is over.

If players no longer have the Eureka weapon and want to obtain it once more, they can purchase it from a Calamity Salvager. This is done through the job-specific gear tab in Final Fantasy XIV.

The fastest way to get Eureka weapons

A look at one of the Eureka Anemos weapons in Final Fantasy XIV (Image via Square Enix)

Players can take their time running through the various quests and missions, but there is a surefire way to obtain the Eureka weapons as quickly as possible. They can be done by doing the following for each:

Anemos weapon : Complete the Anemos map by exchanging all Anemos crystals for Protean Crystals. Create and upgrade the Antiquated weapon with the Protean Crystals by speaking to Gerolt.

: Complete the Anemos map by exchanging all Anemos crystals for Protean Crystals. Create and upgrade the Antiquated weapon with the Protean Crystals by speaking to Gerolt. Elemental weapon : At level 18, head to Pago after completing Krile's quests. Earn enough Pagos Crystals and Frosted Crystals. Exchange them, along with five Louhi's Ices, to get the Elemental weapon.

: At level 18, head to Pago after completing Krile's quests. Earn enough Pagos Crystals and Frosted Crystals. Exchange them, along with five Louhi's Ices, to get the Elemental weapon. Pyros weapon : At level 35, players can travel to Pyros. The process is essentially the same as the others. Players can upgrade their weapon twice with Crystals and Penthesilea's Flames.

: At level 35, players can travel to Pyros. The process is essentially the same as the others. Players can upgrade their weapon twice with Crystals and Penthesilea's Flames. Eureka weapon : Hydatos is the next map of the questline. Two Hydatos Crystlas are needed along with five Crystalline Scales. Exchange them to obtain and upgrade the Eureka weapon.

: Hydatos is the next map of the questline. Two Hydatos Crystlas are needed along with five Crystalline Scales. Exchange them to obtain and upgrade the Eureka weapon. Physeos weapon: Lastly, players must complete the Baldesion Arsenal FATE challenge several times. Doing this will grant enough materials for the Physeos weapons, but players must be at the max Elemental level of 60 before they can access it.

Be careful while moving through all of Eureka, as lives matter here. When a player is fully eliminated, they lose a lot of their inventory and some experience points in Final Fantasy XIV.

Try to complete the above during times where the server is packed with players. This is to ensure a resurrection can happen, which allows one to continue without losing anything valuable. There's bound to be another player willing to help.

