Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail revealed - Release window, story theme, and more

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail was officially confirmed at the beginning of FF14 Fan Fest. The occasion opened up with a stunning trailer, which depicted many of the familiar heroes from the previous ten years of storytelling. The reveal was met with roaring applause from the audience in the keynote of Fan Fest. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a while until the expansion drops, but there's interesting information to dissect.

The next expansion for Final Fantasy 14, Dawntrail, will feel like a “Summer vacation worthy of a hero.” Of course, nothing is what it seems. Here’s what we know about the upcoming expansion of FF14.

When does Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail release?

As Endwalker wraps up and 7.0 begins, Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail will have players heading southwest to a new continent. The game's visuals seem to harbor a South American aesthetic. However, the release date for this FF14 expansion will be some time off.

Final Fantasy 14's next expansion takes players to a brand-new continent (Image via Square Enix)

Fans can expect Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail in Summer 2024. Naoki Yoshida pointed out that he wants it to be released early in Summer 2024 and implored fans to cite that as the current "release date."

What is the theme of Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail?

The theme of Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail’s story is “A journey of discovery.” Players will head to the land of Tural, known as “The New World.” Warriors of Light will be taking part in a contest to help determine the new ruler of Tural.

Tural is the home of this next grand adventure in Final Fantasy 14 (Image via Square Enix)

However, this will divide the Scions - the heroes who work alongside the Warrior of Light. Furthermore, Alphinaud, Alisae, and Erenville journey across the Indigo Deep. Should rumor be true, the contest may lead them to the fabled gates of a City of Gold.

Yok Tural, the setting for this new expansion, is littered with beautiful jungle areas and mountains. One example of this backdrop is Yak Tel, a thick forest accessible from Tuliyollal (new hub city) via dirigible flight over the southeastern mountains. It will be home to an upper and lower area to explore. Sadly, this is all coming in the 7.0 update for the game.

Which faction will you wind up aiding in FF14 Dawntrail? (Image via Square Enix)

Another interesting fact is that the two-headed Mamool Ja, ruler of Tural, is a character from Final Fantasy 11 - Gulool Ja Ja. Alongside that, Naoki Yoshida showed some screenshots, teasing the new graphical updates to Final Fantasy 14. Shadows witnessed a notable improvement, as did the number of items that could be added to the world.

New Allied Tribes revealed for Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail

The Pelupelu were revealed as one of the upcoming Allied Beast Tribes. A diminutive people who live in Orqopacha, they are seldom seen without their distinct, unique masks.

A preview of the Pelupelu (Image via Square Enix)

They are skilled merchants and will likely sell items from the back of their Alpaca. The Pelupelu are also known to create exceptional tea, coffee, and mezcal. That said, their influence in the overarching narrative is yet to be disclosed.

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail will arrive in Summer 2024. We will keep you up to date on all major reveals about Dawntrail at Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest and beyond.