Final Fantasy 14 confirms Xbox version - Release window, open beta, and more

During Final Fantasy 14’s Fan Fest, a major announcement was made - The MMORPG is coming to Xbox. That said, it will be a while before the game makes its way to Microsoft’s console. Unsurprisingly, the reveal was received warmly by the audience. In the next update series, fans can participate in an open beta. While not much is known about an official release date, Phil Spencer and Naoki Yoshida offered some insight on what to expect.

If you’ve been waiting to play Final Fantasy 14 on an Xbox, thankfully, it’s on the way.

Phil Spencer confirms Final Fantasy 14 is coming to Xbox

Towards the end of Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest’s Opening Keynote, Naoki Yoshida introduced Phil Spencer of Microsoft. This could only mean one thing - FF14 is coming to Xbox consoles.

Microsoft fans won't have to wait much longer for FF14 to arrive (Image via Square Enix)

Unfortunately, it’s only for the Series X|S consoles, meaning FF14 will not be on the Xbox One. The last time fans saw an MMO from Square Enix on a Microsoft console was FF11 on Xbox 360.

There is no concrete release date, unfortunately. However, fans do have a release window of Summer 2024. In addition, an open beta will be available during the 6.5X update cycle. That could be anywhere from late 2023 to early 2024.

The wait will be long, but Microsoft fans will be well rewarded (Image via Square Enix)

Since it will be an open beta, as long as the player owns one of the two consoles, they can participate. These game versions will also boast faster load times due to the power of the consoles. In addition, the Series X will have 4K support.

This means that following the launch of Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail in Summer 2024, Microsoft's console will also receive access simultaneously as all other platforms. Furthermore, Phil Spencer confirmed that it will have crossplay, so Microsoft fans will be able to play with others on PC and PlayStation 4 and 5.

Although only a release window is available, it's exciting to see FF14 come to another platform. There is, unfortunately, no word on whether it will be featured on Game Pass.