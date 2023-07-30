Final Fantasy 14 6.5 release windows, what to expect, and more

During Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest, Naoki Yoshida enlightened fans about patch 6.5. The Live Letter is typically where the developers offer insight on what’s coming next in the game, and this one was no different. In this live event, Yoshida revealed that the update will come in two separate patches with different release dates.

There were some intriguing screenshots, such as fan-favorite Zero being in the First - home of the Shadowbringers expansion. Here’s what we learned about the next patch, from release dates to new content.

Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.5 has been divided into two parts

Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.5 will be divided into two parts, with the second half coined as 6.55. The first update will come in early October 2023, with the second arriving mid-January 2024. Both parts will add more to the Main Scenario Quest and heavily feature Zero.

The Live Letter gave fans plenty of teasers for upcoming content (Image via Square Enix)

While the story is going to feature Zero as a prominent character, her current predicament is unknown. One screenshot showed her in the First, so she will travel to a familiar location in the Shadowbringers expansion.

What is coming to the storyline of Final Fantasy 14 in the 6.5 updates?

The Live Letter from the Producer brought a huge amount of information for the two updates in 6.5. One of the major updates was that Final Fantasy 14 will bring back Alliance Tribal Quests.

This requires players to complete the storylines for all three factions - Omicron, Arksodara, and the Loporrit. It will introduce new daily quests to tackle and an “Allied faction” for incredible rewards.

The Beast Tribes are coming together (Image via Square Enix)

Alongside the new Main Scenario Quests, players will have a wealth of side quests coming as well. The storylines for Tataru (Tataru’s Grand Endeavor) and the Hildibrand storylines will return in 6.55. That also means January will be the next step of the Manderville Weapons and Splendorous Tools.

There are several fantastic dungeons and trials coming in these updates, including one based on Final Fantasy 4’s final dungeon, the Lunar Subterrane. In addition, Final Fantasy 4’s ultimate boss - Zeromus, will grab focus in The Abyssal Fracture trial.

The Lunar Subterrane awaits (Image via Square Enix)

A challenging encounter was picked for the next Ultimate trial - The Singularity Reactor. It was already difficult on Savage, so it will be interesting to see what changes for this version of the fight. The last part will herald the finale of the Alliance Raid. It’s a gorgeous area, which was teased with two screenshots. The foe at the end will be Thaleia.

Final Fantasy 14 6.5 updates will feature several System and Misc. updates

In addition to the story, side quests, and dungeons, the game itself will receive quite a few updates. Final Fantasy 14’s upcoming patches promise to improve the game in several ways.

Perhaps the biggest change for casual players is improvements to the Duty Support system. With these updates, players can access these NPCs for every storyline dungeon in the entire MMORPG.

The Red Sands, an upcoming Crystalline Conflict map (Image via Square Enix)

During the System Updates, a new Criterion dungeon was revealed: Aloalo Island. A familiar NPC, Matsya, will be the guide for this. Furthermore, you will not need to complete the previous Criterion Dungeons in Final Fantasy 14 to participate.

List of changes for FF14’s system and misc updates

Duty Support for Stormblood - The Drowned City of Skalla, The Burn, The Ghimlyt Dark

Duty Support will now be available for all main scenario dungeons from ARR through Endwalker

Variant & Criterion Dungeon #3 (6.51) - Aloalo Island - Three levels of difficulty as usual, Normal, Criterion, and Criterion (Savage). You do not need to complete Sil’dihn Subterrane and Mount Rokkon not required. Matsya will be the companion NPC for this adventure.

Job Adjustments for PVE/PVP

PVP Updates - PVP Series 5 begins

Note: There will be no changes to the season in patch 6.5 - season 8 will run from patch 6.48 (Aug 8) until Patch 6.51.

Crystalline Conflict Update - Minimap/UI adjustments, new ranks and visions, new map (Red Sands)

Island Sanctuary updates - New sanctuary ranks and visions, new gathering areas, new materials, craftables, items, crops, animals, isleworks handicrafts, and structures.

Morbols will be capturable to tame as well on Island Sanctuary

Felicitous Favors introduced - Unlocked with patch 6.5 progression. Individualized requests for handicrafts, and they yield special tokens, tradable for exclusive rewards (from felicitous furball)

Fall Guys Collaboration (6.5x) - a new event coming to the Gold Saucer.

New custom deliveries incoming from Margrat (Old Sharlayan Scienctist, workaholic)

Green dot indicators will be seen on newly acquired fish.

Ability to store optional items in the armoire will also come

IL restrictions for Duty Roulette: Alliance Raid based on level

Can also sort teleportation points based on expansion. Can be enabled from the teleport settings menu.

Mount reward for completing unlocking all expansion mounts - Bahamut. The design is based on pixel art by Yoshitaka Amano

6.5 update will add Stormblood to the Free Trial

An immensely popular change in the 6.5 updates of Final Fantasy 14 featured the Alliance Raid Roulette. Players will no longer be stuck running Crystal Tower every day. Now, you will be queued based on Item Level, so you can do other Alliance Raids instead of sticking to the same ones.

Why not tame a Morbol on the Island Sanctuary? (Image via Square Enix)

Another excellent update for Final Fantasy 14 is being able to sort the teleportation points based on expansion. For the fans of free mounts/grindable mounts, if you complete the collection from this expansion’s trials, you receive Bahamut as a mount.

There’s never been a better time to be a Final Fantasy 14 fan. In addition to the 7.0 news, we also discussed what the two new classes could be in the Dawntrail expansion.