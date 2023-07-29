All new features confirmed for Final Fantasy 14 update 7.0

Final Fantasy 14’s 7.0 update promises to add some incredible features to the game. Fans got a hint of the content coming to the title from Naoki Yoshida, and some of it is pretty major. From graphical alterations to new jobs, the patch is worth being excited about. Whether you’re eager to see a level cap increase or fresh dungeons, there’s something for everyone in the Dawntrail expansion of FF14.
This article covers everything discussed during the Keynote presentation of Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest as it pertains to the 7.0 update. Some of the content expected to arrive in that patch could also change between now and its release in 2024's summer.
New features coming to Final Fantasy 14’s 7.0 update
Final Fantasy 14’s 7.0 update is going to offer bring major changes to Square Enix’s hit MMORPG (massively multiplayer online game). Among the major ones is, of course, a level cap increase. Players will finally be able to hit level 100 as they explore Dawntrail's new continent.
That also means there will be new abilities for all classes to offer more potent ways of dealing with problems. This will affect combat jobs, crafters, and gatherers in FF14.
Though some were shocked, Final Fantasy 14 7.0 won’t include a new tank. However, it will include two new jobs, both of which will be DPS, which is exciting to many players. This content will all be available to Xbox fans as well.
Perhaps one of the biggest changes to the game is the dye update. Many pieces of gear will allow players to add a second color of dye to their equipment. This revelation might have got the largest applause from the crowd during the event.
Here’s a list of everything discussed in the Fan Fest Keynote for the Dawntrail expansion.
Dawntrail features coming to FF14
- Level Cap increase to level 100
- All jobs will receive new skills
- Crafter/Gatherers will receive the same treatment
- New jobs are coming in 7.0 - two to be specific, but no reveals yet other than DPS
- New dungeons
- New major threats and bosses to defeat (Normal/Hard) - Valigarmanda was teased
- All main story dungeons feature Duty Support
- Duty Support is being discussed for other facets of the game
- New characters (not Scions) coming to Duty Support
- New content similar to private islands coming
- New Variant Dungeons, Eight-person Raid, Alliance Raid (7.1), and Ultimate Raids are coming in this expansion
- The new Alliance Raid will be more “Final Fantasy-ish”
- PVP modes will receive new maps
- Blue Mage Update
- Inconceivably Further Adventures of Hildibrand
- New Plans for Deep Dungeons
- Gold Saucer update
- First Graphical Update - includes some gear, visuals, NPCs, and more.
- Higher-resolution materials in the game
- Dye system gets second color for gear
- Eyeglasses can be worn alongside helmets
- Furnishing limit for houses increased (later in expansion)
- System requirements updated
- Collaborative Editor to prepare for fights
The Blue Mage update promises to be exciting. That said, perhaps the biggest change in the patch will be the Collaborative Editor. Players will come together and use a dry-erase board to plot strategies for boss fights through it.
All these features and more are coming in Final Fantasy 14’s 7.0 update as part of the Dawntrail expansion in 2024.