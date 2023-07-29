All new features confirmed for Final Fantasy 14 update 7.0

Final Fantasy 14’s 7.0 update promises to add some incredible features to the game. Fans got a hint of the content coming to the title from Naoki Yoshida, and some of it is pretty major. From graphical alterations to new jobs, the patch is worth being excited about. Whether you’re eager to see a level cap increase or fresh dungeons, there’s something for everyone in the Dawntrail expansion of FF14.

This article covers everything discussed during the Keynote presentation of Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest as it pertains to the 7.0 update. Some of the content expected to arrive in that patch could also change between now and its release in 2024's summer.

New features coming to Final Fantasy 14’s 7.0 update

Final Fantasy 14’s 7.0 update is going to offer bring major changes to Square Enix’s hit MMORPG (massively multiplayer online game). Among the major ones is, of course, a level cap increase. Players will finally be able to hit level 100 as they explore Dawntrail's new continent.

The list of new features is vast and exciting (Image via Square Enix)

That also means there will be new abilities for all classes to offer more potent ways of dealing with problems. This will affect combat jobs, crafters, and gatherers in FF14.

Though some were shocked, Final Fantasy 14 7.0 won’t include a new tank. However, it will include two new jobs, both of which will be DPS, which is exciting to many players. This content will all be available to Xbox fans as well.

From more Hildibrand to new raids, Dawntrail promises to be jam-packed with excitement (Image via Square Enix)

Perhaps one of the biggest changes to the game is the dye update. Many pieces of gear will allow players to add a second color of dye to their equipment. This revelation might have got the largest applause from the crowd during the event.

Here’s a list of everything discussed in the Fan Fest Keynote for the Dawntrail expansion.

Dawntrail features coming to FF14

Level Cap increase to level 100

All jobs will receive new skills

Crafter/Gatherers will receive the same treatment

New jobs are coming in 7.0 - two to be specific, but no reveals yet other than DPS

New dungeons

New major threats and bosses to defeat (Normal/Hard) - Valigarmanda was teased

All main story dungeons feature Duty Support

Duty Support is being discussed for other facets of the game

New characters (not Scions) coming to Duty Support

New content similar to private islands coming

New Variant Dungeons, Eight-person Raid, Alliance Raid (7.1), and Ultimate Raids are coming in this expansion

The new Alliance Raid will be more “Final Fantasy-ish”

PVP modes will receive new maps

Blue Mage Update

Inconceivably Further Adventures of Hildibrand

New Plans for Deep Dungeons

Gold Saucer update

First Graphical Update - includes some gear, visuals, NPCs, and more.

Higher-resolution materials in the game

Dye system gets second color for gear

Eyeglasses can be worn alongside helmets

Furnishing limit for houses increased (later in expansion)

System requirements updated

Collaborative Editor to prepare for fights

The Blue Mage update promises to be exciting. That said, perhaps the biggest change in the patch will be the Collaborative Editor. Players will come together and use a dry-erase board to plot strategies for boss fights through it.

All these features and more are coming in Final Fantasy 14’s 7.0 update as part of the Dawntrail expansion in 2024.