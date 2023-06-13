5 fantastic cosmetic looks and how to unlock them in Final Fantasy XIV

In Final Fantasy XIV, fashion is the real end game. With a wide range of cosmetic options available, you would think this game is a dress-up simulator first and MMO second. The best part about the glam system is that the majority of its content is part of the title. This means that you can unlock them without having to grab some cash.

In this article, we'll be taking a closer look at five fantastic cosmetic looks available in Final Fantasy XIV and how to unlock them. Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the game, these looks will surely add depth and immersion to your gameplay experience.

Alliance Jacket and other amazing cosmetics in Final Fantasy XIV and how to unlock them

1) Urban Coat

Final Fantasy XIV - Urban Coat (Image via Square Enix)

This Final Fantasy XIV outfit is a fashion chameleon; it can make your character look charming one minute and a badass street fighter the next.

The Urban Coat is super versatile, allowing you to pair it with various other pieces to create glamorous looks that suit your style. The best part is that you can dye it in a whole range of colors. Choose any shade you fancy to match your character's personality and vibe.

A staple in your character’s closet, you can get your hands on the Urban Coat easily. You can either craft it yourself or snag it from the Market Board without much hassle.

The Urban Coat can be crafted by a level 80 Weaver using the Master Weaver VII recipe book. The recipe requires three Shell Leather, two Ethereal Silk, three Halgai Mane, seven Lightning Crystals, and seven Wind Crystals.

2) Neo-Ishgardian Outfits

Final Fantasy - Neo-Ishgardian Outfits (Image via Square Enix)

Introduced in the Shadowbringers expansion, these outfits are the embodiment of elegance. Like the Urban Coat, this piece is fairly easy to acquire.

There are different versions of this outfit for various classes, such as the Neo-Ishgardian Maiming Set for Lancers and Dragoons, as well as the Neo-Ishgardian Fending Set for tanks.

Each set includes a cap, a top, gloves, bottoms, boots, and weapon pieces, such as the Neo-Ishgardian Trident for Lancers and Dragoons, as well as the Neo-Ishgardian Sword and Shield for Gladiators and Paladins.

The outfits are dyeable and tradable. You can score this outfit in the Market board or craft it yourself using the Master Armorer VIII recipe book.

For the Neo-Ishgardian Top of Fending, you will need two Cobalt Alloy Ingot, two Duskcourt Coth, one Sea Swallow Leather, two Grade 3 Vitality Alkahest, one Agedeep Aethersand, two Ice Cluster and Earth Cluster Crystals.

3) Kupo Jacket

Final Fantasy XIV - Kupo Jacket (Image via Square Enix)

The Kupo Jacket is all the rage when it comes to outfits or tops that can instantly give any character a cute yet classy appearance. It is incredibly versatile, allowing you to mix and match it with various bottoms and shoes to create a one-of-a-kind look. Whether you want to go for a cute, elegant, or sexy vibe, this jacket has got you covered.

You can customize it with a wide range of dye colors to match your personal style and preferences. You can either purchase it from the Market Board or try your luck at the Kupo of Fortune in Ishgardian Restoration, where it can be won as a prize. Best of all, it's suitable for everyone, regardless of gender or race.

4) Alliance Jacket

Final Fantasy - Alliance Jacket (Image via Square Enix)

The Alliance Jacket looks fantastic on every type of character. You can have a blast mixing and matching it with various bottoms and shoes, allowing you to create countless unique and personalized looks.

The jacket has an item level of 375 and provides bonuses to stats like Dexterity, Vitality, Critical Hit, and Direct Hit Rate 2. It is unique, untradable, and cannot be melded with materia.

Getting your hands on this gem is a breeze since it's an outfit from the Stormblood era. So, no need to stress about tracking it down. It can be obtained as a reward for completing the level 70 dungeon, The Ghimlyt Dark.

5) YorHa Outfits

Final Fantasy XIV - YorHa Outfits (Image via Square Enix)

The YoRHa outfits are fan-favorite gear sets in Final Fantasy XIV. They can be obtained as a reward for completing the level 80 raid, The Puppets' Bunker. There are different versions of the outfit for different classes, such as the YoRHa Type-53 Armor for tanks and the YoRHa Type-51 Casting Set for casters.

The YorHa Type 53-Cloak, in particular, is a standout in this gear line. Even though it may not have vibrant colors, the lack of distractions makes the intricate details on the cloak pop even more. The embroidered hem adds a noticeable and fashionable touch.

With the wealth of options Final Fantasy XIV provides for character customization, it is difficult to narrow the list down to these five. If you do not dig these styles, there are still plenty of other outfits you can choose from in the game. Fortunately, most of these outfits are unlockable without the need to spend some cash.

