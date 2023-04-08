5 MMORPGs with the best character creation systems

Character creation systems are one of the key aspects of any MMO or MMORPG. Having a robust custom character creation system in a role-playing title, especially an MMORPG, allows players to express themselves freely in-game. An efficient character creation system is essential for any game that aims to immerse players in the fictional world through custom-made avatars instead of pre-defined characters.

While most MMORPGs feature character creation and customization systems, very few do it real justice and offer enough options for players to fully personalize their custom avatars. Listed below are five MMORPGs with some of the best character creation systems out there.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

Destiny 2, Elder Scrolls Online, and other MMORPGs with the best character creation systems

1) Destiny 2

While many might argue whether Destiny 2 can be considered a true MMO or not, Bungie's popular title has plenty of similarities to most modern MMORPGs, making it rather close to being one. From dungeon raids and seasonal events to a robust character creation system, Destiny 2 offers plenty of gameplay and progression systems that coincide with most popular MMORPGs.

The character creation system, in particular, is a standout feature of this title, allowing players to create their own Human, Awoken, or Exo character, complete with several options to customize and fine-tune minute details on their in-game avatar. As such, the customization system is not only limited to players' avatars, but it also extends to the weapons and combat tools in the game.

Players can customize the look of different armor pieces, recolor their weapons, and if that isn't enough, they can customize their vehicles and choose different skins for them as well. Furthermore, the game has a robust transmog system to give players even more agency over how they want to customize their loadout in Destiny 2.

2) New World

Amazon's New World is easily one of the best MMORPGs when it comes to character creation. Featuring a medieval setting, New World offers players an extensive character creation system that's complete with options that are usually found in single-player action role-playing games. The character creation system in New World is fairly simple, but offers plenty of options for players to craft their own avatar.

As such, the game doesn't feature a traditional class system. It's up to players on how they want to shape their avatar, both in terms of their cosmetic look and attribute allocation. The character creator in New World is fairly basic, offering multiple options for body type, skin color, hairstyle, etc.

However, each cosmetic option comes with its own sliders (much like the character creator system in Dark Souls), offering players plenty of freedom to create their own medieval warrior.

3) Final Fantasy XIV

Square Enix's Final Fantasy series is a household name when it comes to JRPGs and narrative-driven role-playing games. However, the Japanese developer attempted to disrupt the MMORPG market with the series' fourteenth mainline entry, Final Fantasy XIV. Unfortunately, it didn't work out as planned and the game was heavily criticized by players and critics alike for its obtuse gameplay systems and incoherent narrative.

The community backlash eventually forced Square Enix to go back to the drawing board and restructure Final Fantasy XIV from the ground up. With the game's first massive expansion, Realm Reborn, the developers basically rebooted the entire game, turning it into the beloved MMORPG that fans now know and love.

Amongst the many things that Final Fantasy XIV gets right is the character creation system, allowing players to create their own avatar using a robust set of tools. The character creator in Final Fantasy XIV features plenty of choices when it comes to class, body type, skin color, cosmetics, crossover items, and more, giving players several options to create and customize their in-game avatar.

4) EVE Online

EVE Online is easily one of the most complicated MMORPGs in the market today. Over the years, the game's steep learning curve and unique progression system has garnered a huge fan following and a healthy number of concurrent players. Unlike the other MMORPGs on this list, EVE Online is a sci-fi MMO, where players travel into the game's singular universe using their custom spaceships, exploring various galaxies and wormholes.

Despite players not being able to see their in-game avatars during regular gameplay, EVE Online features a rather robust and feature-complete character creator. The character creator system in EVE Online is highly detailed and is easily one of the best-looking ones in any modern MMORPG.

Players get complete control over how they want to craft their in-game avatar, from body types to different complexions. What makes the character creator of EVE Online even more enticing for players is the game's stellar graphics and lighting engine, which is fully showcased during the character creation process.

5) Elder Scrolls Online

Elder Scrolls Online essentially features an identical character creation system to Bethesda's timeless masterpiece, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. However, there are a few key differences between these RPGs, which stems from the fact that Skyrim is essentially a single-player role-playing game, whereas Elder Scrolls Online is an MMO.

Being an MMO, Elder Scrolls Online has quite a few additional options on top of the ones that players can find in Skyrim's character creation system. While the classes that players get to choose from at the start of the game remain identical in both titles, Elder Scrolls Online features a vastly superior cosmetic customization system, allowing players to modify their in-game avatars to fairly minute levels.

Furthermore, Elder Scrolls Online boasts a greater level of weapon and armor customization options in comparison to traditional (single-player) Elder Scrolls games, which gives players even more options when it comes to personalizing their gameplay experience.

