5 MMORPGs with the most complicated skill tree progression

MMORPGs can be a really tough genre to switch to, especially if players aren't familiar with complex role-playing games, i.e., JRPGs or the classic Western RPGs. However, there have been quite a few MMORPGs released throughout the years that aim to somewhat reduce the complication by streamlining their progression systems.

Most modern MMORPGs, like Guild Wars 2 and even the poster child of quality MMO, Final Fantasy XIV (post-Realm Reborn), have somewhat eased up their skill tree-based progression system. This has made it easier for newcomers to jump into the genre without the fear of getting overwhelmed by a game's progression system.

Having said that, there are still a few MMORPGs that retain a complex skill tree-based progression, which can be quite intimidating for first-time players.

From Bethesda Softworks' Elder Scrolls Online to Diablo IV, here are five MMORPGs with the most complicated skill tree-based progression.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Elder Scrolls Online, Diablo IV, and 3 other MMORPGs with the most complicated skill tree progression

1) Elder Scrolls Online

On the surface, Elder Scrolls Online is basically identical to the single-player experience of Bethesda's timeless masterpiece, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. However, once players start delving deep into the game's systems, they will start noticing certain key differences that make it a completely different experience, and one that is substantially more complex than Skyrim.

Much like Skyrim, Elder Scrolls Online features a robust skill progression system, but with a much higher emphasis on certain key attributes, which are paramount in defining players' build type.

Like any other classic RPG, players start the game by choosing their starting class, which essentially defines their combat abilities (weapons, spells, and passive effects) as well as the quests they will have access to.

What makes Elder Scrolls Online significantly more complicated than most RPGs and MMORPGs out there is its non-linear skill progression, which sees players unlock skills depending on the abilities they use the most. Depending on their build preference, i.e., weapon selection and spells mastered, players will gain access to certain skills that are exclusive to their character's starting class.

While there is little to no min-maxing involved in ESO, players will be required to consult the glossary or online guides in order to perfect their character build.

2) EVE Online

When it comes to complex progression systems, nothing gets more complicated than EVE Online.

Unlike many other MMOs, where there are numerous copies of the game universe intended to run at once, giving players seamless access to the online aspect of the world, EVE Online lets players lose in a single-universe system. This is a unified online environment, where changes made by one gamer are persistent and visible in real time to other players.

What makes the progression in EVE Online really complex is the fact that the game features more than 5000 star systems, as well as 2500 or more randomly generated wormholes.

In EVE Online, players will continuously progress over time via training skills, which is a passive process. It can be quite tough to keep track of the skills that players unlock and their progress in the game unless they are using external guides.

3) Path of Exile

Path of Exile, a Diablo-esque top-down MMORPG, is easily one of the most complicated games the genre has to offer.

Path of Exile features a massive skill tree. Each skill is tied to certain attributes that not only affect combat but also the impact players' characters have in the game's world and its various inhabitants. The expansive skill tree also gives players a near-endless build variety to craft, min-max, and optimize.

While Path of Exile's sheer scale and complexity can be quite intimidating to newcomers, the game's quality and the amount of content on offer more than makes up for it.

Path of Exile is one of the longest-running MMOs out there, which also contributes to the complexity of its various progression systems. However, once players invest a few hours playing the game and getting in tune with the mechanics as well as the skill systems, the game truly opens up. When this happens, players will get to experience what is easily one of the most engaging MMORPGs out there.

4) Rift

Rift is basically the more complex version of the classic Dungeons and Dragons games but with some key differences that make the title stand out among the crowd of MMORPGs.

The basic gameplay loop in Rift involves fighting waves of monsters to seal the rift and prevent otherworldly monsters from invading portions of the map. There are also dungeons to raid, which are the best ways to acquire higher-tier items in the game.

While the gameplay loop is quite simple, crafting builds and optimizing skills in tandem with certain playstyles can be quite a hassle. Although the game offers a more streamlined and easy-to-understand progression system, akin to most mainstream MMORPGs, once players delve deep into the game, it gets exponentially more complex.

There are five starting classes (callings) to choose from in RIft, with each class having its own set of skills (souls). Each class has access to eight different skill trees (souls), with each soul tree having two levels. Branches are special attributes that are unique to certain callings, while roots are the base abilities of the soul tree and are usually uniform across all callings.

The skill system can evidently be quite intimidating for newcomers due to the variations in soul trees, multiple branches, and calling-specific skills.

5) Diablo IV

Diablo IV is the only MMORPG on this list that can be classified as newcomer-friendly, despite featuring a rather complicated skill and progression system.

The core gameplay formula of the series is still intact in the fourth mainline entry, which sees players gradually get stronger as they defeat bosses, raid dungeons, and acquire powerful gear. However, the complication is added to the title's moment-to-moment gameplay with an expansive skills system.

Much like the past entries in the Diablo series, there are five distinct starting classes, including Barbarian, Sorceress, Druid, Rogue, and Necromancer.

Each starting class comes with its own set of unique abilities and attributes, specializing in certain aspects of the game's combat system. On the surface, the skill system is fairly straightforward; that is until the weapon skills are factored into the equation.

Instead of letting the skill tree alone dictate build variety and character stats, Diablo IV also factors in weapons and gear attributes into the overall effectiveness of builds. Players also need to be mindful of the gear and weapons they choose to equip since it also helps determine the overall combat effectiveness in the game.

Given that the loot players earn in Diablo IV is randomized, it can be quite a hassle to craft certain builds without resorting to grinding for specific gears and weapons.

It should be noted that Diablo IV is yet to be released and is scheduled to come out on June 6, 2023. Hence, the gameplay impressions here are based on the game's open beta.

Poll : 0 votes