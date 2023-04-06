7 best MMORPGs to play on PlayStation 5

MMORPGs form one of the most unique genres in the world of gaming. These games do not believe in providing all their content at once. Instead, they release them through regular updates, thereby creating a long-term relationship with players.

As it happens, over the past several years, MMORPGs have been quite exclusive to PCs, with games like World of Warcraft never even releasing on consoles. However, the power of modern-day consoles has prompted developers to expand their horizons with regard to device preference.

This article lists seven of the best MMORPGs to play on Sony's PlayStation 5.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Destiny 2 and 6 other MMORPGs worth playing on PlayStation 5

1) Warframe

Warframe is often considered one of the best free-to-play games of all time. The story development and the manner in which Digital Extremes made the title amid a financial crunch have left several players emotionally attached to the title.

In the current era, Warframe is a top-tier MMORPG that has a pretty decent storyline, amazing parkour-style gameplay, loot grind, and build optimization. It is an overall package.

On the PlayStation 5, Warframe runs at 60 FPS and at 4K resolution, which is something that will make a lot of players happy.

2) Destiny 2

There is no other MMORPG more suited to be played on the PlayStation 5 than Destiny 2, Bungie's ultimate first-person shooter. The game's roots are tied to the console.

Destiny 2 has an immersive story, with some of the best missions in all of gaming and a community that keeps thriving despite outsiders claiming that the game is dying. The release of Lightfall saw the title record one of the highest player counts of all time.

On the PlayStation 5, Destiny 2 runs at 4K resolution and 120 FPS. If PlayStation 5 users are looking to try out an MMORPG, this game is one of the best choices on the market.

3) Path of Exile

In the world of MMORPGs, there are very few free-to-play titles that offer quality gameplay. Fortunately, Path of Exile not only offers good gameplay but also has some of the best loot incentives, keeping players hooked for a long time.

Path of Exile is available on PlayStation 5, even though the graphical optimization has not yet arrived on the next-gen console. However, the game is very stable, and players have praised the faster loading times, which makes the experience smooth and streamlined.

4) Outriders

While some might question Outriders' eligibility to be categorized as an MMORPG, it falls under the genre for the exact same reason Destiny 2 and Warframe do. The game has some of the most detailed build crafting systems out there and provides its players with loot variety.

The only issue with Outriders is that it does not have a good enough story. However, the developers of the game keep releasing new content from time to time to keep players engaged.

On the PlayStation 5, Outriders can run at 60 FPS with 4K resolution, thereby providing an amazing experience to players.

5) Elder Scrolls Online

One of the key aspects that make MMORPGs different from other genres is the complexity when it comes to skill trees. Elder Scrolls Online has some of the most intricately developed skill trees, which require players to dive deep into the game and spend time understanding its mechanics.

This is one of the biggest selling points for Elder Scrolls Online, apart from the fact that the title is centered around one of the biggest franchises in the world of gaming.

Obviously, a complex skill tree is not the only thing that Elder Scrolls Online provides. The game has a really good storyline, a sustainable loot grind system, and a lot of additional content that keeps players hooked for months or even years. On the PlayStation 5, it runs at 60 FPS and 1440p in performance mode.

6) Diablo 4

Although Diablo 4 is still not out yet, it is expected to be one of the best MMORPGs to pick up upon release (June 6, 2023). The open beta for the game showcased some of the best gameplay that has ever been produced by Blizzard Entertainment, and that was only the tip of the iceberg.

Diablo 4 looks set to feature the best storyline that this franchise has ever seen, and that makes a trip to hell worth the price. The game is available on the PlayStation 5 and will provide both 4k and 60 FPS support.

7) Final Fantasy XIV Online

The world of MMORPGs is saturated with games that offer mediocre content with a lack of incentive to stay on the grind. However, if there is one title that is absolutely worth playing on the PlayStation 5, it is Final Fantasy XIV Online. The game has been touted by many as the greatest MMORPG to ever exist, and it even puts World of Warcraft to shame.

One of the biggest selling points of Final Fantasy XIV is its story, which is definitely worth looking into as MMORPGs rarely focus on this area. Additionally, its progression and skill tree system are very easy to understand, making the game extremely accessible.

In terms of performance, Final Fantasy XIV runs smoothly on the PlayStation 5 with great visuals and very short loading screens.

It is clear that the PlayStation 5 provides a lot of variety when it comes to this genre of games. It is, however, important to mention that none of these titles are perfect, and the game choice ultimately comes down to personal preference.

