Warframe armor guide: 5 best Warframes that dominate the game in 2022

Warframe is one of the most popular MMORPGs out there. The game has been in the market since 2013 and has managed to maintain a really strong player base to date. In the game, players assume the character of a Tenno, a race that can control these special suits of armor known as Warframes.

There are many Warframes that everyone can try out in the game. These armor suits have two variants, with one being the base variant and the other being the Prime variant. The Prime Warframes are better than their base counterparts in terms of the number of mods they can accommodate and the energy they have, to name a few perks.

That said, not every Warframe is equal. Some are suited to very specific roles, while a few excel in every role. Here are the five best ones that can demolish most enemies in the game.

Top 5 Warframes in 2022

5) Volt

No Warframe tier list is complete without Volt being mentioned. Volt is one of the three frames that players get to choose from at the very beginning of the game. Although it takes some time for players to get accustomed to this armor suit, Volt can be devastating if used properly. Volt Prime takes things up a notch as well.

Volt can channel electricity to charge its shields and gain a boost of speed. His passive ability adds constant electricity damage to all his attacks. Overall, Volt is a very user-friendly Warframe once players get the hang of the basics in the game.

4) Mesa

Mesa is the only frame in the game that does not have a melee slot. To compensate for that, she does have a considerable health pool. Mesa does feel tanky at times, but she's more of a DPS-based frame.

In a nutshell, Mesa is known for her ranged capabilities but falls short when enemies come in really close since she has no melee abilities. However, most of the ads in the game use guns, so taking them out from a distance isn't that difficult while using this frame. However, that might take some getting used to.

With the right build, Mesa can clear zones very quickly while maintaining a distance simultaneously, so players don't need to use any melee abilities ever.

3) Rhino

For those looking to use a tank in the game, Rhino should be their go-to Warframe. Rhino has a large health pool when maxed out and can take a lot of damage. As the name suggests, Rhino is a thick-skinned frame that can be a valuable asset to any team. Despite being a tanky frame, Rhino excels in solo combat as well.

Interestingly enough, one of Rhino's abilities allows him to buff his teammates, letting them dish out even more damage than they normally would. On the other hand, Rhino can draw aggro towards him, letting the other Warframes in his team deal more damage to the enemy.

This makes Rhino a very versatile frame and somewhat of a must-have on every team. That said, Rhino isn't recommended for beginners. It takes some practice to play properly with this frame, so players might want to wait until they have a good idea about the game before they take Rhino for a spin.

2) Sevagoth

Sevagoth isn't that popular a Warframe, but he's one of the deadliest frames that one can find in the game. He's the only frame that has two lives. The first life is the base form of Sevagoth. Once this form has fallen, Sevagoth assumes a Shadow form. This form has its own unique abilities as well. When in Shadow form, players will have to deal damage and harvest souls to revive his physical form.

Thanks to this mechanic, Sevagoth is one of the most interesting frames that one can use in the game. He's also the only frame in the game that can steal life with one of his abilities.

1) Limbo

Given Limbo's abilities, many might be attracted to this frame, to begin with. Limbo borders on the space time continuum, using his abilities to send enemies into a realm that exists between two different planes of reality.

That said, Limbo doesn't deal that much damage. However, if players manage to chain the damage stream, then Limbo can be downright lethal in the game. Once again, Limbo is another frame that isn't for new players.

Since Limbo can send enemies into a rift, players using this frame should be very careful during co-op missions because enemies inside the rift cannot be touched by players who aren't in it. Since no other frame can enter the rift other than Limbo, these enemies are technically unkillable until they're out of the rift or unless Limbo heads into the rift and kills them, making some missions very tricky.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

