How the new endgame works in Outriders Worldslayer

Outriders Worldslayer is the first big expansion for Square Enix and People Can Fly's 2021 third-person co-op shoot and loot experience. The new update adds a ton of fascinating content that could completely revitalize the game and bring in tons of new fans.

The game's initial launch was plagued with a number of server and gameplay issues, but there are still plenty of hardcore fans. Most of the new content takes place in the latest campaign, which comes in the post-game. With that in mind, the expansion has a new endgame content of its own.

The Trial of Tarya Gratar in Outriders Worldslayer

Outriders @Outriders

>>New Campaign

>>New Gear

>>New Progression

>>New Endgame

Buy now sqex.link/k4kq Outriders Worldslayer is out NOW in Early Access>>New Campaign>>New Gear>>New Progression>>New EndgameBuy now Outriders Worldslayer is out NOW in Early Access>>New Campaign>>New Gear>>New Progression>>New EndgameBuy now ➡ sqex.link/k4kq https://t.co/GV4m5gycNC

Outriders Worldslayer adds new challenge tiers, unique weaponry and a ton of fresh gameplay elements to the experience. The expansion features a fully new campaign, but after that, players can enter the new Trials.

After two campaigns, players will probably be looking for something new and interesting. The brand new Trials of Tarya Gratar is the gameplay hub that holds most of the expansion's new post-game content.

The Trials are a dungeon that players can enter and work their way through after beating the campaign. Players can fight through room after room to descend through the levels and face greater challenges.

They can take on these boss fights alone or in groups. Players with dedicated teams will be thrilled to return to the game for a unique experience.

A random selection of enemies will appear at each new level of the dungeon. Players can take them on and reap the rewards on a never-ending proving ground.

The Trials of Tarya Gratar function much like a randomized boss rush, pitting players against their strongest foes. This mode isn't just there to test one's mettle, but presents huge rewards as well.

Rewards for Trials of Tarya Gratar in Outriders Worldslayer

Outriders @Outriders



Full information here in our Mega-Thread:

sqex.link/WSLaunch



Account linking + All Info here:

sqex.link/TwitchDrops



Twitch Campaigns Here:

twitch.tv/drops/campaigns Twitch Drops are now also live for Outriders!Full information here in our Mega-Thread:Account linking + All Info here:Twitch Campaigns Here: Twitch Drops are now also live for Outriders! Full information here in our Mega-Thread: sqex.link/WSLaunchAccount linking + All Info here:sqex.link/TwitchDropsTwitch Campaigns Here:twitch.tv/drops/campaigns https://t.co/CVNLw7AdLW

The Outriders Worldslayer expansion features a ton of new loot, including Apocalypse Variants of existing gear. One of the best ways to get the new elements is through the end-game dungeons.

While delving through the levels of the Trial, players will occasionally encounter a Trove. Troves can be found off the beaten path, away from the primary boss encounter of the level.

In order to access the treasures of a Trove, players will have to fight a mass of optional enemies. They will have to take on a tough battle to grind their way to the treasure.

The Troves provide a ton of incentive to enter the dungeons and take on uphill challenges. Victory in the Trials will help the player move their Apocalypse Tier up and increase the odds of Apocalypse Gear drops.

With random Apocalypse drops and a wide variety of new mods, the Trials of Tarya Gratar is one of the best ways to rack up loot. Players can jump into the Trials after completing the new Outriders Worldslayer campaign since the expansion is out of early access.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far