When does Outriders Worldslayer release?

The new expansion for Square Enix's MMO shooter, Outriders, finally has a confirmed release date. For many players, this comes just in time to quench their thirst for more content in their favorite cooperative shooter. With this news, many players have started to ask questions about this new expansion.

With the announcement of new content coming to the game, players are excited to hear of the expansion's release date. Luckily, its announcement during the 2022 PC Gaming Show also addressed many questions regarding this long-awaited expansion.

Detailed below are the answers to some of the many questions players may have regarding this anticipated expansion for Outriders, including the release date for the content update.

Outriders Worldslayer release date and everything we know so far

Official imagery for Outriders (Image via Square Enix)

Outriders Worldslayer will be available on every platform the game is available for on June 30, 2022.

Sadly, this expansion will not add any new classes that players can construct their character from. However, starting a new character in this expansion may still be worth it as the new DLC will bring multiple new skill trees for each of the four available classes for players to experiment with.

This version of Outriders has been touted as the definitive version of the game. It will function identically to standard DLC packages that players have come to expect from modern releases. A "deluxe" version of the game, including the base-game and the expansion, will be available for new players to purchase if they so choose.

This expansion will also give players the choice to bring their characters over from the base-game if they choose. There is also an option for players who purchase the DLC to create a level 30 character right away before they enter the world of Worldslayer. Having this choice is great for players attached to their characters.

The expansion will also feature an entirely fresh story as it will take place after the main story of the base-game. To avoid spoilers, this new story will feature an entirely new antagonist who is the commander of a new faction that players will be fighting throughout their adventure.

With all the details for Worldslayer out in the open, the hype for this new expansion is growing. Players looking forward to the new drop of content should mark their calendars for June 30, 2022.

