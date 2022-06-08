Summer Game Fest 2022: Schedule of all events, developer showcases, and more

Summer Game Fest 2022 is set to kick off in less than two days. With E3’s cancellation this year, Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest will hopefully fill the vacuum with big live showcases filled with game announcements, world premieres, demos, and special guests.

Following the previous year's tradition, Summer Game Fest 2022 will start with a live kick-off show hosted by Geoff Keighley that fans can expect to feature a mix of reveals, announcements, and updates on some of the year's most anticipated titles.

Afterward, there will be a slew of live stream showcases from publishers and developers showing off what their future projects include. The list of events under the umbrella of Summer Game Fest 2022 includes names like Xbox/Bethesda, Capcom, Devolver Digital, PC Gaming Show, and more.

Summer Game Fest 2022: Schedule of all events and developer showcases

Despite the reduced number of shows this year, it can be hard to keep up with everything, so we've put together a full schedule for the week ahead.

Schedule

June 9, 11 am PT / 7 pm BST: Summer Game Fest

June 9, 3 pm PT / 11 pm BST: Devolver Digital

June 10, 9 am PT / 5 pm BST: IGN Expo

June 10, 10 am PT / 6 pm BST: Netflix Geeked Week – Gaming

June 10, 12 pm PT / 8 pm BST: Tribeca Games Spotlight

June 11, 8 am PT / 4 pm BST: Guerrilla Collective 3

June 11, 9:30 am PT / 5:30 pm BST: Wholesome Games Direct

June 11, 12 pm PT / 8 pm BST: Future Games Show

June 12, 10 am PT / 6 pm BST: Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

June 12, 12 pm PT / 8 pm BST: PC Gaming Show

June 13, 1 pm PT / 9 pm BST: Guerrilla Collective 3.5

June 13, 3 pm PT / 11 pm BST: Capcom Showcase

June 14, 10 am PT / 6 pm BST: Xbox Games Showcase Extended

While the Kick-off show on June 9 will feature a wide array of exciting announcements, fans also have high hopes for the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12.

As for the kick-off show on June 9, Keighley has revealed a few of the games that will be under the spotlight. Fans will be treated to showcases of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign, a fresh look at Cuphead’s upcoming DLC, The Delicious Last Course, a Gotham Knights reveal trailer, and the first game demo of Krafton’s forthcoming survival horror game, The Callisto Protocol.

In addition, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be appearing at the event.

