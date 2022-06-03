With Gotham Knights confirmed, will Hogwarts Legacy make an appearance in Summer Game Fest 2022?

Fans of Hogwarts Legacy have been asking for a new trailer with further information regarding the RPG title. Despite WB Games Avalanche's upcoming game being one of the most anticipated titles in recent years, the developers have only showcased two clips of the same. One wonders if that will change at the upcoming Summer Game Fest.

The Summer Game Fest has already announced over 30+ partners who will likely showcase their titles at the event, including Warner Bros. Games. It was recently announced that the live showcase will host a new world premiere for Gotham Knights. A similar announcement regarding Hogwarts Legacy will further increase the hype surrounding the event.

Will fans get a fresh look at Hogwarts Legacy at Summer Game Fest 2022?

Both Warner Bros. Games and PlayStation will participate in Summer Game Fest 2022, which has pushed fans to wonder if there will be new information regarding Hogwarts Legacy. There are multiple things that players would love to know regarding the title, especially since the game's release date has not yet been confirmed.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Hogwarts Castle wouldn't be complete without its famous House banners on display. #HogwartsLegacy Hogwarts Castle wouldn't be complete without its famous House banners on display. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/3ru48CKcGl

Story continues below ad

The title was first revealed in 2020 with the announcement trailer, which provided players with a short glimpse at the world they will be stepping into. The March gameplay trailer showcased a fresh in-depth look with 14-minute of PS5 gameplay, focusing on the basic mechanics of the title, the castle, and more.

Fans have been clamoring for further information regarding the game, like whether Quidditch is a part of the game, locations from the wizarding world beyond the castle walls, the secrets of the protagonist, and more.

Story continues below ad

Chandler Wood @FinchStrife Can't believe it's already been two months since the State of Play! I’m really excited about what we’re working on right now. We’ve got some pretty cool stuff to show you later this summer. Can't believe it's already been two months since the State of Play! I’m really excited about what we’re working on right now. We’ve got some pretty cool stuff to show you later this summer.

Chandler Wood, the community manager associated with WB Games Avalanche, had earlier mentioned that the developers were working on something exciting at the moment and would show it to the players later this summer. The PS5 immersion trailer was released soon after, but fans are hoping that there is more in store.

Hogwarts Legacy is set in the wizarding world of the Harry Potter books, but a century before the original saga, in 1890. The protagonist is a new fifth-year student in the magical world of Hogwarts. They will be able to attend classes of various subjects, and hone and sharpen their magical skills in order to contend with dark wizards who pose a threat.

Story continues below ad

The game will feature options to customize the characters and choose one of the four Hogwarts houses. The official website states:

"Hogwarts Legacy is filled with immersive magic, putting players at the center of their adventure to become the witch or wizard they choose to be. They will grow their character’s abilities by mastering powerful spells, brewing potions, and harvesting magical plants as they face off against deadly enemies. Players will also encounter missions and scenarios that will pose difficult choices and determine what they stand for."

Story continues below ad

The title, set to be released later this year during Holiday 2022, will be available for PlayStation5, PlayStation4, PlayStation4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

It must be noted that Warner Bros. Games has a plethora of upcoming games, including Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Wonder Woman, MultiVersus, and Gotham Knights. The last one's appearance has already been confirmed. Yet, one hopes that fans will be treated to some news regarding Hogwarts Legacy.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Hogwarts Legacy will appear in Summer Game Fest? Yes. No. 1 votes so far