Character customization in Hogwarts Legacy: What to expect and everything you need to know

Unlike previous Harry Potter games which allowed players to trace the story of the famous trio, Hogwarts Legacy is set a century before the original and is an RPG. Players will be stepping into Hogwarts as fifth-year students in the wizarding world of 1890, able to attend classes, hone their magical skills and deal with troubles and dangers.

Not only does Hogwarts Legacy feature an original story while being firmly rooted in the Harry Potter universe, but players will also get to customize their own characters to write their legacy into the annals of the wizarding world.

True to its genre, the game will feature a number of customization options and choices that will deliver an extensive and immersive experience.

What kinds of customization will be available in Hogwarts Legacy

The official website reveals the story of the game as:

"Players will experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s as they embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. They will grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions, taming magical beasts and more."

The March State of Play featured a gameplay demo of Hogwarts Legacy that provided a fresh in-depth look at the world and mechanics of the game. Players got to see Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in all its glory, the professors and students that they will get to meet, fantastic beasts that roam the land and the dark wizards that pose a threat.

The 14-minute PS5 gameplay also showcased various customizable options that players will get in-game, starting with the character creation screen. They will choose whether they want to be a witch or a wizard, which will affect their dormitory placement.

Players will likely get to select how their character looks, with multiple options with respect to hairstyle, color, skin tone, voice, body type, and more. It has also been reported that Hogwarts Legacy will feature the option to create a transgender character. However, this aspect is yet to be officially confirmed.

After character creation, players will step into Hogwarts and go through the Sorting Hat ceremony to place the protagonist into one of the four Hogwarts houses - Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff and Slytherin. It has already been confirmed that players will choose their Hogwarts houses in the beginning.

WB Games Avalanche will likely integrate some sort of option that will allow players to influence which house they are sorted into. It will be interesting to see if the game allows one to decorate their own dormitories. The gameplay reveal showed each of the four gorgeous common rooms embodying the theme of the respective houses.

The Room of Requirement is also likely going to be a customizable space for players, giving them room to grow their abilities, upgrade their gears and catch up. The vivarium inside, which will house the player's menagerie of beasts, will allow them to tweak the space to reflect their own preferences. According to the Wizarding World website:

"This is your own space in the game where you can work on your craft, be that nurturing your own menagerie of magical beasts, brewing your potions, or harvesting magical plants."

A look inside the vivarium (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

The gameplay reveal also stated that players will be able to go to Hogsmeade to buy supplies for their adventures, including various clothing choices that they can choose from.

On top of these choices that have been discerned from the demo, players will also be looking forward to customizable options in further matters such as wands and pets.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy From the Grand Staircase to your House Common Room, to the many hidden secrets in between, Hogwarts has much to discover. #HogwartsLegacy From the Grand Staircase to your House Common Room, to the many hidden secrets in between, Hogwarts has much to discover. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/0DAofwFyYc

One wonders if players will have the option to choose their classes or the kind of brooms they ride. There is a long wait ahead for fans as Hogwarts Legacy will be released during the holiday period of 2022. WB Games may reveal more customizations in the meantime.

